Startup Interview with Gabriel Dymowski, DoxyChain Co-founder & CEO

Gabriel Dymowski, Piotr Żelazko, Marcin Lorenc, and Daniel Bigs, are co-founders of DoxyChain. They are the first user-oriented holistic digital solution to the digital document management market. They say they are not afraid to be different and not afraid of being judged for their revolutionary ideas. Wolters Kluwer Poland and Oracle for Startups among them. They launched their platform in Q2 2021 in Poland as B2B SaaS, also addressing the needs of enterprise clients.