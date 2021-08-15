Startup Interview with Fady Azzouny, Vetwork Inc. CEO

Feature Image: Vetwork’s Team\n\n## HackerNoon Reporter: Please tell us briefly about your background.\n\nI’m an Egyptian Veterinarian, graduated Cairo university, Co-founded 2 startups previously, got scammed for 1 Million EGP, Joined the Army for 3 years, Co-founded Vetwork and now along with the above amazing team we’re making Pet Ownership easier for Parents and Pets!\n\n## What's your startup called? And in a sentence or two, what does it do?\n\nVetwork! We’re connecting pet parents with (Vetted) PetCare service providers around them, around the clock and to their doorsteps.\n\n## What is the origin story?\n\nPets shouldn’t be a liability and having a pet in MENA and almost in the globe is something that takes a lot of effort and dedication, totally worth it but we’re making it seamless to make it more fun and to keep pets healthier.\n\n## What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem?\n\nAlmost 90% of the team are Pet Parents! We’re customers and we truly feel what other customer feels and wants and build it!\n\n## If you weren’t building your startup, what would you be doing?\n\nI don’t see myself doing anything not related to animals!\n\n## At the moment, how do you measure success? What are your core metrics?\n\nRetention! All the way!!\n\nA customer coming back means a lot of things!\n\n## What’s most exciting about your traction to date?\n\nSame marketing expenditure yet growing growth!\n\n## What drew you to get published on HackerNoon? What do you like most about our platform?\n\nWell it is a fast growing platform from what I read online so far, almost fully automated and yeah very high reach!\n\n## What advice would you give to the 21-year-old version of yourself?\n\nPlay sports, eat healthy, and don’t over think!\n\n## What is something surprising you've learned this year that your contemporaries would benefit from knowing?\n\nWhatever you believe WILL manifest!!! Just hang on and keep believing!\n\n\\\n\n---\n\n## Check out HackerNoon [Startup of the Year](https://startups.hackernoon.com) Awards and nominate your startup today!\n\n\\\n