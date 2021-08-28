Startup Interview with Efe Ojadua, Co-Founder and CEO of Middletrust

Middletrust provides escrow payment services to individuals and businesses. Founder: "We are young-spirited creatives who have experienced transaction irregularities first-hand, we understand the problem like few would, and since we can build a product capable of fixing the problem, we felt it would be a great disservice to others if we do not at least try to solve it. We measure success by “Value of Transactions Processed” $253,000 Processed in the past 1 year, 1k+ active users.