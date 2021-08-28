Startup Interview with Doug Brouse, Equipsheres' VP Strategic Partners & Alliances

Search icon
I am the VP of strategic partners and alliances for Equispheres, a materials science engineering firm specializing in high-performance metal powders for additive manufacturing. We have developed feedstock materials for 3D printing that fundamentally change the productivity and economics of metal additive manufacturing. We measure success by how well the product performs on the production floor. In 2020, field trials and internal testing demonstrated a 4x speed increase and 50% reduction in part production costs. I have led technology-based businesses for 25 years. My advice for a younger self would be: Innovate. Be nimble. Don’t be complacent. The extraordinary events of 2020 have shown us that stability is not assured.
image
Doug Brouse Hacker Noon profile picture

@acclivity
Doug Brouse

VP, Strategic Partners and Alliances, Equispheres

