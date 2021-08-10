Startup Interview with Denis Vasilev, LAVA's Founder

\\\n## HackerNoon Reporter: Please tell us briefly about your background.\n\nMy carer as a trader began in 2013. I was really excited by the stock market, and I decided to go deep into it. After two years of trading stocks and FX, I discovered options and I was very impressed by their power.\n\n## What's your startup called? And in a sentence or two, what does it do?\n\nWe are called LAVA, a mobile application for options trading and analyzing. We try to help our customers improve P&L and provide essential information about the stock market and options.\n\n ![P&L option chart from LAVA](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/86UCfOMZqhesMpRBTr28sakRoY72-6m7j3oxh.jpeg)\n\n\\\n## What is the origin story?\n\nAfter years of trading, I realized there are plenty of solutions that help people trade options, but some of them are expensive, others too complicated. I decided to develop the best and easy tool for those who trade options, based on my experience. But I didn’t have programming experience. So, I found two people, one of them really good at coding, the other one strong in UX/UI.\n\n\\\n## What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem?\n\nI don’t have programming experience, and I found two persons, one of them really good in coding, the other one strong in UX/UI. So we are like puzzle pieces if you put it together you will see the whole picture\n\n## If you weren’t building your startup, what would you be doing?\n\nI like the financial market, and if I not making LAVA, I would be a trader.\n\n## At the moment, how do you measure success? What are your core metrics?\n\nAt this moment, we are at the beginning of our path, and the only metrics we have is how many downloads we have, and how many uninstall LAVA.\n\n## What’s most exciting about your traction to date?\n\nThe most exciting thing is that some accelerators and venture funds were looking for LAVA, and this fact gives us proof that we are in the right way.\n\n## What drew you to get published on HackerNoon? What do you like most about our platform?\n\nHackerNoon is looking fresh and has an interesting audience.\n\n## What advice would you give to the 21-year-old version of yourself?\n\nWork out and learn something new constantly.\n\n\\\n\n:::tip\nLAVA was nominated [as one of the top startups in Moscow](https://startups.hackernoon.com/eastern-europe/moscow-russian-federation) in Startups of the year hosted by HackerNoon. \n\n:::\n\n\\\n\\\n