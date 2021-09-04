Startup Interview with David A. Smith, Founder & CTO, and John Payne, CEO of Croquet

Croquet is the technology leader in Edge Collaboration, a new, rapidly-growing sector of Edge Computing. PiiX allows developers to quickly and easily create a vast range of multi-user collaboration apps for web and mobile, at virtually limitless scale. It’s fast, simple to implement, and changes the entire multiuser app development dynamic so developers can build and deploy multi-users apps in days, not months. Croquet has its spiritual roots in the Croquet Project, an open-source environment for collaborative 2D/3D apps written in Smalltalk.