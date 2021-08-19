Startup Interview with Catherine Whitehead, MathforMoney COO

MathforMoney is an app that incentivises children to solve daily maths problems in order to unlock their pocket money. Co-founders include Nick Hill and Nick Parkin, who studied in Berlin and has a masters degree in finance and design. A recent study found that less than half of South Africa's population is financially literate. The app is designed to teach children how to use their money to build their savings accounts and earn 'interest' The founders say they are a team of professionals who are passionate about education and business.