Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Startup Interview with Antonio Peláez, Dapp CEO & Cofounder by@dapp

Startup Interview with Antonio Peláez, Dapp CEO & Cofounder

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Dapp is a Mexican technology company that enables interoperability in mobile payments all the while improving safety and operating costs. MKT is the current CEO and Co-founder of Dapp. He founded his own advertising agency 13 years ago and is a family guy who worked in Kellog for 7 years. His 12-month goal is to reach 240,000 merchants in order to improve financial inclusion in Mexico by digitalization. He says: "Follow your dreams, time is the most precious thing in the world! Do with it what you love"
image
undefined Hacker Noon profile picture

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#interoperability#interoperability-in-blockchain#digitalization#fintech#crypto-wallet#good-company#blockchain-payments
Join Hacker Noon loading