Startup Interview with Antonio Peláez, Dapp CEO & Cofounder

Dapp is a Mexican technology company that enables interoperability in mobile payments all the while improving safety and operating costs. MKT is the current CEO and Co-founder of Dapp. He founded his own advertising agency 13 years ago and is a family guy who worked in Kellog for 7 years. His 12-month goal is to reach 240,000 merchants in order to improve financial inclusion in Mexico by digitalization. He says: "Follow your dreams, time is the most precious thing in the world! Do with it what you love"