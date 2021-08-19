Startup Interview with Andreas Kitzing, Sponsoo CEO

Sponsoo is an international marketplace for sports sponsorship. Clubs, athletes, associations and sponsors meet on its platform to make the sponsoring process more efficient. HackerNoon Reporter: Please tell us briefly about your background. After studying at University of Hamburg and London School of Economics, I worked as a management consultant and project manager. During my studies I founded a small startup where students can have their final grades calculated. During his MBA at the University of Cambridge, I came up with the idea for SponsoO.