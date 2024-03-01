StarkDeFi’s ReGenesis countdown is on for DeFi solutions hubs campaign





StarkDeFi announces the closing 10 days of their innovative ReGenesis campaign—A Blend of Traditional Leaderboard and Gamification.



StarkDeFi, a leading provider of DeFi solutions built on StarkNet, is entering the final stretch of its standout ReGenesis campaign. The campaign deviates from the current market trend, featuring a gamified twist to the traditional leaderboard approach. The project hints at entering a new phase, stating, “After this, ReGenesis goes into intermission - a mission of its own,” signifying exciting developments are on the horizon.



As a project poised to launch one of StarkNet's initial tokens, users have been staying active, accumulating Regenesis Cores, which are exchangeable for $SDC, StarkDeFi’s native token.



"StarkDeFi is driven by the ambition to reshape existing StarkNet protocols through its unique UI. We took it upon ourselves to design an exceptional user experience that extends beyond our application and revolutionizes our leaderboard campaign," said the COO of StarkDeFi. "By incorporating interactive gaming elements, we believe we've established a user-focused campaign that stands unparalleled among other StarkNet builders."





StarkDeFi strives to be the ultimate destination for all things DeFi on Starknet. Although it's still in its infancy, having launched on mainnet in December 2023, the project is gaining significant momentum. Notably, Brian D Evans, a serial entrepreneur and marketing maestro, recently joined as an advisor. Moreover, the project enjoys visual contributions from an undisclosed artist who also played a significant role in designing projects for the Al Wasl Dome in Dubai and Vivid Festival in Sydney, Australia.



“StarkDeFi is building an entire suite of DeFi solutions. Whilst we currently offer an AMM (automated market maker) and soon-to-launch Liquidity Locker, we have an array of products, such as StarkPad, the only native launchpad on Starknet, Limit Orders, and Synergy Pools (a zero loss, prize savings protocol). We are also set to launch a few more products, which can be integrated into our current offerings to increase user experience, however, we have to leave something to the imagination” commented their COO.



The team comprises global talent with a collective experience of over 20 years. Led by four co-founders, each boasting unique expertise in web3, they are proud of their diverse team. Moreover, StarkDeFi collaborates with a plethora of esteemed partners such as Chainlink Build, Seedify, Trireme Trading, and Gate.io Labs, among others.





About StarkDeFi

StarkDeFi is a permissionless and trustless hub of comprehensive Defi solutions built to leverage ZK-Rollup on StarkNet's L2 over Ethereum.





