Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    STARCHES FOR THE FINISHING OF COTTON FABRICSby@scientificamerican

    STARCHES FOR THE FINISHING OF COTTON FABRICS

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The starches have been classified by Dr. Muter, according to the appearance they give under the microscope, into five groups: Class I.—Hilum and concentric rings visible. All the granules, oval or ovate. Tous-le-mois, potato, arrowroot, etc. Class II.—The concentric rings are all but invisible, the hilum is stellate. Maize, pea, bean, etc. Class III.—The concentric rings are all but invisible, also the hilum in the majority of granules. Wheat, barley, rye, chestnut, etc. Class IV.—All the granules truncated at one end. Sago, tapioca, etc. Class V.—All the granules angular in form. Rice, tacca, arrowroot, oats, etc. The principal starches used for finishing cotton fabrics are potato (farina), wheat, Indian corn (maize), rice, tapioca, arrowroot, sago; the last three not so often as those previously named.
    featured image - STARCHES FOR THE FINISHING OF COTTON FABRICS
    writing #non-fiction #hackernoon-books
    Scientific American HackerNoon profile picture

    @scientificamerican

    Scientific American

    Oldest US science mag (est. 1845). Features contributions from Einstein, Tesla & 150+ Nobel laureates.

    Receive Stories from @scientificamerican

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Suicide Statistics
    Published at Nov 16, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    1000 Stories To Learn About Hackernoon Books
    Published at Jan 12, 2024 by learn #hackernoon-books
    Article Thumbnail
    223 Stories To Learn About Science
    Published at Jan 04, 2024 by learn #science
    Article Thumbnail
    To Manufacturers of Knitted Goods
    Published at Dec 29, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The value of the Scientific American as an advertising medium cannot be over-estimated
    Published at Dec 28, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    David A. Woodward, Baltimore, Md. Letters Patent No. 16,700, dated February 24, 1857
    Published at Dec 27, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!