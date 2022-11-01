SSO Infrastructure Cyber Attacks - Learn How to Detect Early and Mitigate the Risk

Too Long; Didn't Read Single Sign-On (SSO) allows users to log in once and stay logged in to multiple interconnected yet independent websites/applications. SSO allows a user to seamlessly log in to any other independent website/application through a single ID and password without the need of re-entering credentials again and again. If SSO credentials are compromised, cybercriminals may access a broad range of applications within the organisation’s network. The most worrying thing is that businesses aren’t aware that their SSO infrastructure could be severely compromised and may lead to fatal consequences.