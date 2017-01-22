SSH Keys: A Primer

Co-founder, VP R&D
Authentication, authorization, and everything in between
SSH keys are complicated, I get it. But it’s not because it’s actually complicated… it’s because the rationale isn’t clear behind them. To understand SSH keys, we will first define the problem:
Do you remember getting this message?
@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
@ WARNING: REMOTE HOST IDENTIFICATION HAS CHANGED! @
@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
IT IS POSSIBLE THAT SOMEONE IS DOING SOMETHING NASTY!
Someone could be eavesdropping on you right now (man-in-the-middle attack)!
It is also possible that the RSA host key has just been changed.
The fingerprint for the RSA key sent by the remote host is
3f:1b:f4:bd:c5:aa:c1:1f:bf:4e:2e:cf:53:fa:d8:59.
Please contact your system administrator.
Add correct host key in /home/ron/.ssh/known_hosts to get rid of this message.
Offending key in /home/ron/.ssh/known_hosts:3
RSA host key for 192.168.0.100 has changed and you have requested strict checking.
Host key verification failed.$
SSH provides a mechanism to verify that the server that you are trying to connect to is actually the host it claims to be. This is done by the following algorithm:
The host key verification mechanism promises the client that once it connected to a specific server, every connection to that same hostname will check that the server is in fact the same server you connected to the first time.
If you were to replace the server, the host key will change, and all clients that have the previous key will start receiving this message until they replace the stored key.
This is where the real magic happens. Just like the client wants to know if the host is who he really claims to be, this time the server wants to know if the user that is connecting is in fact the user it claims to be.
Key-based authentication is the best method of authentication since it does not involve a password. However, if you lose your key, then you will not be able to connect to the server.
To start using key-based authentication, the client must generate an SSH keypair. The keys are not automatically generated, you will need to generate them yourself. To generate a key, just run the OpenSSH utility ssh-keygen.
After a client has an SSH keypair (usually resides in ~/.ssh/id_rsa for an RSA key along with ~/.ssh/id_rsa.pub) then you can configure the server to allow connections to a specific user by using your key. This is done by appending your client’s public key to the user’s ~/.ssh/authorized_keys file on the server.
Let’s go with an example: Let’s say you would like to log in to ssh.foo.com using the user “ron”. This means that you have some way of modifying /home/ron/.ssh/authorized_keys. You need to take the contents of the file ~/.ssh/id_rsa.pub from your local client which will be connecting (the public key which represents your private personal key) and append it to /home/ron/.ssh/authorized_keys on the server.
The authentication flow then looks like this:
I hope this article makes it easy to understand how SSH keys actually work. Enjoy!
