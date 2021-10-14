SRE and DevOps: Jacks of all Trades, Masters in Everything

Search icon
There is a huge need for engineers in the SRE and DevOps spectrum right now. The industry doesn't truly know where to place these engineers due to the fact that they have to know a little bit of everything. DevOps is not a junior-level role. You should be a senior-level engineer and know a really good chunk of the tech in the world today, or at least have the interest in learning it, from a development and operations perspective. Take a look at all three categories and that might also help you understand where you're at.
