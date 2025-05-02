SQL Recursive Queries - How to Understand Common Table Expressions (CTEs)

Recursive queries in SQL, enabled by Common Table Expressions (CTEs), allow us to work with hierarchical or recursive data structures such as employee-manager relationships, family trees, or file directories. This article introduces the WITH clause and demonstrates how recursive CTEs can simplify these operations.

What is a Common Table Expression (CTE)?

A CTE is a temporary result set defined within a WITH clause that can be referenced within the subsequent SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE, or DELETE statement. It improves query readability and is particularly useful for recursive operations.

Most Common Situations to Use CTEs

1. Breaking Down Complex Queries

CTEs allow you to break down a complex query into smaller, manageable parts. Each part of the query can be defined as a separate CTE, making the overall logic easier to follow.





Example: Multi-Step Aggregations

Imagine calculating:

Total sales by region. Regions with total sales above $2000. Combining this data with a list of regions.





With CTE:

WITH RegionalSales AS ( SELECT Region, SUM(Amount) AS TotalSales FROM Sales GROUP BY Region ), HighPerformingRegions AS ( SELECT Region FROM RegionalSales WHERE TotalSales > 2000 ) SELECT r.Region, rs.TotalSales FROM Regions r LEFT JOIN RegionalSales rs ON r.Region = rs.Region WHERE r.Region IN (SELECT Region FROM HighPerformingRegions);

Why CTEs? Each step is isolated and easier to modify or debug, unlike deeply nested subqueries.

2. Reusability Within the Same Query

If a subquery is used multiple times within a query, a CTE can be defined once and referenced multiple times, improving readability and performance.





Example: Using the Same Subquery





Without CTE:

SELECT AVG(Salary) AS AvgSalary FROM ( SELECT DepartmentID, AVG(Salary) AS AvgDepartmentSalary FROM Employees GROUP BY DepartmentID ) AS SubQuery1; SELECT DepartmentID, AVG(Salary) FROM Employees GROUP BY DepartmentID HAVING AVG(Salary) > ( SELECT AVG(Salary) FROM ( SELECT DepartmentID, AVG(Salary) AS AvgDepartmentSalary FROM Employees GROUP BY DepartmentID ) AS SubQuery2 );





With CTE:

WITH DepartmentAverages AS ( SELECT DepartmentID, AVG(Salary) AS AvgDepartmentSalary FROM Employees GROUP BY DepartmentID ) SELECT AVG(AvgDepartmentSalary) AS OverallAverage FROM DepartmentAverages; WITH DepartmentAverages AS ( SELECT DepartmentID, AVG(Salary) AS AvgDepartmentSalary FROM Employees GROUP BY DepartmentID ) SELECT DepartmentID, AvgDepartmentSalary FROM DepartmentAverages WHERE AvgDepartmentSalary > ( SELECT AVG(AvgDepartmentSalary) FROM DepartmentAverages );

Why CTEs? Reusability reduces redundancy and ensures consistency in logic.

3. Temporary Results Without Creating Tables

CTEs act as a temporary, inline table that exists only for the duration of the query. Unlike temporary tables, you don’t need additional DDL (e.g., CREATE TABLE) or cleanup (e.g., DROP TABLE).

4. Improved Query Readability

When working with complex queries, especially those involving multiple subqueries or joins, CTEs make the query easier to read and maintain.

Conclusion

CTEs are a powerful feature that simplifies SQL query writing, especially for recursive operations, hierarchical data, and breaking down complex logic.

Thank you for taking the time to explore data-related insights with me. I appreciate your engagement. If you find this information helpful, I invite you to follow me or connect with me on LinkedIn. Happy exploring!👋