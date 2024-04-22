Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Sparse Bayesian Learning: Proposed Research Methodologyby@escholar

    Sparse Bayesian Learning: Proposed Research Methodology

    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for ScholarsApril 22nd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This article proposes a novel fault diagnosis method: clustering spatially correlated sparse Bayesian learning.
    featured image - Sparse Bayesian Learning: Proposed Research Methodology
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Jihoon Chung;

    (2) Zhenyu (James) Kong.


    III. PROPOSED RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    This section proposes a novel sparse Bayesian hierarchical method: clustering and spatially correlated sparse Bayesian learning (CSSBL). The proposed CSSBL is described in Section III-A, followed by Bayesian inference in Section III-B.


    A. Proposed Methodology


    The proposed methodology is a sparse Bayesian hierarchical model considering the spatial correlations of KCCs and nonstationarity of process faults along the KPCs samples. From Eq. (2), fault quality linear model of k th KPCs sample (yk ) can be written as follows:


    The prior distributions in the proposed method consist of the following two hierarchical layers. The first layer provides several prior distributions. First, the prior distribution of precision variable α in Eq. (4) is provided. Second, the prior distribution exploiting the spatial correlation of KCCs is offered. Finally, the prior distribution in the first layer clusters the KPCS samples into groups

    sharing the same process faults. The second layer consists of prior distribution encouraging the sparsity of process faults. Fig. 2 describes a graphical representation of the hierarchical layers in the proposed method.



    In the first layer of the hierarchical model in Fig. 2, the Gamma distribution is provided as the prior distribution of α in Eq. (4) as follows:



    To handle the spatial correlation of KCCs, the proposed approach considers two types of correlation structures of fixture locators in multistation assembly systems. One is an independent locator whose deviation is uncorrelated to the deviation of other locators (i.e., independent tolerance mode in [21]). The other is correlated locators (i.e., composite tolerance mode in [21]). Specifically, the locators in the correlated list vary with a certain correlation with other locators in the list [21]. To consider this structure, the proposed method models the covariance matrix (Ck) of the prior distribution of xk in Eq. (5) as follows:



    Fig. 3. Description of the proposed method when two correlated lists, each of which has a size of three KCCs, and two groups sharing the same process faults exist.


    B. Bayesian Inference of the Proposed Methodology



    To address this challenge, this paper employs Variational Bayes inference (VBI) to derive approximate posterior distributions of hidden variables. Specifically, Variational Bayes Expectation Maximization (VBEM) [41] estimates hidden variables and hyperparameters to identify KCCs with excessive variance in the proposed method. VBEM consists of Estep: Variational Bayesian expectation step to estimate hidden variables X, Z, Γ, α by approximating the posterior distribution of hidden variables; and M-step: Variational Bayesian maximization step to update hyperparameters B by maximizing the expected value of the logarithm of the complete likelihood [37].


    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars@escholar
    We publish the best academic work (that's too often lost to peer reviews & the TA's desk) to the global tech community
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgscience #sparse-bayesian-learning #correlated-faults #multistation-assembly-systems #spatially-correlated-faults #nonstationary-faults #variational-bayes-inference #multistage-assembly-systems #fault-diagnosis

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Questionnaire Result Verification in Smart Contracts
    by escholar
    Feb 02, 2024
    #zero-knowledge-proofs
    Article Thumbnail
    Sparse Bayesian Learning: Abstract & Introduction
    by escholar
    Apr 22, 2024
    #sparse-bayesian-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Sparse Bayesian Learning: Review of Related Work
    by escholar
    Apr 22, 2024
    #sparse-bayesian-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Sparse Bayesian Learning: Numerical Case Studies
    by escholar
    Apr 22, 2024
    #sparse-bayesian-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Sparse Bayesian Learning: Real-World Simulation Case Studies
    by escholar
    Apr 22, 2024
    #sparse-bayesian-learning
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas