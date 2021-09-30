Sora Enables Shipping While Keeping Your Address Private

Data privacy has garnered more interest than ever in the public consciousness over the past few years. Pew states that “a majority of Americans report being concerned about the way their data is being used by companies (79%)… 70% of Americans say their personal data is less secure than it was five years ago. To date, to date, there has not been any effective tool for privacy-preserving mail apps such as Signal for messaging. Apple’s new feature called App Tracking Transparency allows users to opt-out of being tracked by particular apps when using other apps on their phone.