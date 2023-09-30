Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    SOMETHING OUT OF THE WAY.by@anthonytrollope

    SOMETHING OUT OF THE WAY.

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The Brake hounds went out four days a week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday; but the hunting party on this Saturday was very small. None of the ladies joined in it, and when Lord Chiltern came down to breakfast at half-past eight he met no one but Gerard Maule. "Where's Spooner?" he asked. But neither Maule nor the servant could answer the question. Mr. Spooner was a man who never missed a day from the beginning of cubbing to the end of the season, and who, when April came, could give you an account of the death of every fox killed. Chiltern cracked his eggs, and said nothing more for the moment, but Gerard Maule had his suspicions. "He must be coming," said Maule; "suppose you send up to him." The servant was sent, and came down with Mr. Spooner's compliments. Mr. Spooner didn't mean to hunt to-day. He had something of a headache. He would see Lord Chiltern at the meet on Monday. Maule immediately declared that neither would he hunt; but Lord Chiltern looked at him, and he hesitated. "I don't care about your knowing," said Gerard. "Oh,—I know. Don't you be an ass." "I don't see why I should give him an opportunity." "You're to go and pull your boots and breeches off because he has not put his on, and everybody is to be told of it! Why shouldn't he have an opportunity, as you call it? If the opportunity can do him any good, you may afford to be very indifferent." "It's a piece of d—— impertinence," said Maule, with most unusual energy. "Do you finish your breakfast, and come and get into the trap. We've twenty miles to go. You can ask Spooner on Monday how he spent his morning."
    featured image - SOMETHING OUT OF THE WAY.
    writing #novel #picaresque-novel #books
    Anthony Trollope HackerNoon profile picture

    @anthonytrollope

    Anthony Trollope

    Anthony Trollope was a novelist.

    Receive Stories from @anthonytrollope

    react to story with heart
    Brave-E

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    BREAKFAST IN BERKELEY SQUARE.
    Published at Nov 14, 2023 by anthonytrollope #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    FEED WATER HEATING AND METHODS OF FEEDING
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by bwco #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    EXPRESSION and CHARACTER.
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by leonardodavinci #treatise
    Article Thumbnail
    BREVITY
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by edwinabbott #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    "OFF WITH THE OLD LOVE, AND ON WITH THE NEW."
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by elizabethgaskell #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    On the Effect of Taxes and of Legal Restrictions upon Manufactures
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by charlesbabbage #economic-literature
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!