Something for Everyone: Holiday Gadget Gift Guide 2019

If you’re anything like me—a savvy shopper indelibly on the hunt for great techie gifts and gets that can be bought online with all of the comfort and convenience e-Tail affords—you can probably relate that finding unique, worthy and especially “ah-inducing” giftables can take a tremendous amount of time and effort. So in the spirit of easing and expediting your shopping escapades, here are a cross-section of holiday gadget gift picks across a multitude of categories that can all be purchased lickety-split with a few keystrokes.





GADGETRY

Temi, The Personal Robot (www.Amazon.com)

Want to make your gift recipient gasp with shock and awe? Here’s a super-cool way to ease and enhance daily life this season and beyond—for a loved one or for yourself! It’s temi, the world's first personal assistant robot created to fit seamlessly into anyone's lifestyle.

Using state-of-the-art AI technology and a navigation system consisting of 16 sensors and five cameras, temi can detect its users, perform tasks and go to user-created locations via voice control or with the simple touch of a button. Also with autonomous navigation, using the Robox, temi’s proprietary navigation system will independently and naturally navigate the most dynamic environments of a home or other space in which it operates.

Users can also enjoy the integration of Amazon Alexa, making it easy to issue commands. By harnessing the power of voice, temi puts users at the center of their technology and smart home devices. Owners can ask temi questions, order services, search for food, plan trips, play games and more and, as a personal entertainment system, also lets users watch videos on its full HD 10-inch screen and also listen to audio on its 4.1 sound system (music, playlists and audiobooks).

Deep, grooving bass is provided by a 10-inch subwoofer. Sequences for different day-to-day situations can be created for an even more custom experience. Set timers, reminders or create playlists for different times of day. temi also allows users to connect seamlessly with friends, smart devices, media and video communications—all hands-free, harnessed by the power of your voice.





SWAGTRON EB7 Plus Folding Electric Bike (www.Swagtron.com) *GIVEAWAY Users also enjoy fully autonomous navigation enabling temi to be with you as you walk about a home or office. With eight hours of operation per charge, temi can stay active throughout the most important part of your day. Plus, a wireless charging tray for your mobile phone, battery and docking station are also on board this brilliant bot. On Black Friday, shoppers will enjoy $400 off the price of a temi, just in time for the holidays.

Electric scooters have seemingly taken over the country, but the ones issued to the public are cumbersome and can even litter the streets. Get your own convenient model with SWAGTRON’s EB7 Plus Folding Electric Bike. This is an upgraded version of the company’s most popular model. It features the same compact folding design and powerful 350-watt motor, but adds Shimano 7-speed S.I.S gears and index shifting so it's easier to climb hills; and gets a bigger battery (that is also removable) so you can go 20 miles per charge without pedaling on your own. It's fast as well, speeding up to 18.6mph. It also comes in a cool, limited edition orange color.

***FREE GIVEAWAY: If you’re feeling lucky, visit : If you’re feeling lucky, visit @LuxeListReviews on Instagram for a chance to win this great holiday gift and get with a $770 retail value. Entering is super easy!



SWAGTRON Swagskate NG3 Kids Electric Skateboard (www.Swagtron.com)

As another great option from SWAGTRON, be sure to check out the Swagskate NG3—a great first e-board for kids that will get the young ones started on the right track. Once they kick off, the motor takes over and the board maintains its speed automatically, making it an intuitive way for young riders to progress from riding a traditional skateboard to an electric one—with no remote required.

It can reach speeds up to 9.3mph and weighs less than eight pounds, so it’s easily transportable. The Swagskate NG3 also features smart sensors and powerful receptors that detect weight and motion, automatically stopping the board in seconds after the rider dismounts. Plus, it’s ultra-durable with support for up to 150 pounds and enough flexibility to deliver truly smooth rides every time.



Nokia 3 V & Nokia 9 Pureview Smartphones (www.Nokia.com/phones)

For its part, the Nokia 9 Pureview allows users to upgrade their viewing pleasure. This is thanks to a Snapdragon 845 processor providing excellent speed, while its five-camera system combines multiple images seamlessly for high-resolution photos and videos.

This Nokia 9 PureView has an octa-core 2.2GHz processor and 6GB of RAM to deliver everyday multitasking and 128GB of internal memory for plenty of storage. The Android 9.0 Pie OS adapts to you and the way you use your phone, learning your preferences as you go. I also appreciate that your experience gets better over time, and it keeps things running smoother and longer.



Another stellar Nokia model is the Nokia 3 V smartphone, where efficiency meets elegance. This slim and sophisticated cellular device features an eye-catching high-gloss design, 2.5D glass display and 6.26-inch HD+ screen complete with its own selfie notch for a maximized viewing area. Users can accomplish even more thanks to its high-performance Snapdragon 429 Processor and long-lasting 4,000 mAh battery, which is good for two days on a single charge augmented with AI that learns how the phone is used to minimize app and power consumption.

The enhanced screen is built for serious streaming that adapts to your surroundings—indoors and out. Users can experience a camera without a curfew, as it is engineered to work in all lights and save memories with internal and external storage options—kept all safe with biometric face unlocking. The Nokia 3 V also features its own Google Assistant Button. Ask questions, see your schedule or even dim the lights as the assistant even learns on the job the more it’s used.





Blurams Home Pro Security Camera (www.Amazon.com) The smartphone delivers a pure Android experience with Android One, running on the latest Android 9 Pie. No clutter, no third-party software, and free monthly security updates that—amazingly—don’t slow the phone down.

There is certainly no better gift than facilitating the safe and secure surroundings of another (or for yourself), for which the Home Pro Security Camera from Blurams is perfectly suited. Equipped with AI facial recognition, this device will easily identify who’s in its sight to give complete control in any situation thanks to its human, sound and motion detection capabilities coupled with a powerful siren alarm.

So, people can name their families in Blurams app to receive specific notifications with family identification and pictures and names of any of their families. The camera quality is pristine at Full HD 1080p, as well as 131° FOV live stream that links directly back to your phone day—and even at night with Advanced Night Vision. There is also a two-way audio function that allows you talk with your family through hands-free calling or send voice command to a pet. You can even control your security camera with a simple voice command—just ask “Alexa” to turn off your system wherever the Blurams camera has been placed.





RAYCOP’s New ‘Omni Power’ UV+ Cordless Vacuum (www.Raycop.com) Its privacy protection feature allows users to even choose a desired zone that can be blurred entirely from view. Blurams Home Pro Security Camera will also record a 10-15 second alert video when it detects movement in the area and you can watch, download and share the past 24 hours of that alert video clips for free via the cloud. Don’t limit yourself to just one though, because users can access four home security cameras simultaneously on one screen in the Blurams app to remotely monitor different areas. It’s a super easy setup as well! Just scan the Home Pro QR Code within the Blurams app and pair it with any 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network.

To the delight of allergy suffers and clean freaks everywhere, this revolutionary stick vacuum kills germs and captures 99.9 percent of particles to ensure allergens do not get released back into homes. The cordless Omni Power UV+ goes where you go, cleaning multiple home surfaces. This includes floors, upholstery and other fabrics—even bedding. Boasting a strong battery life, Omni Power UV+ allows homeowners roughly 40 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning time and an easy-to-empty filter.

The RAYCOP Omni Power UV+ uses the company’s patented RayClean Technology, which is three times more effective at capturing allergens than a regular vacuum. With four stage filtration, including a HEPA filter, ultraviolet light technology, pulsation and optimized suction, RAYCOP vacuums capture 99.9% of allergens.







NoteTower Desktop Organizer (www.NoteTower.com) Omni Power UV+ Cordless Vacuum includes a four-stage filtration system incorporating a high-efficiency particulate air filter, ultraviolet light, optimized suction and a dual motor brush head. Omni Power UV+ Cordless Vacuum offers homeowners a combination of powerful features to remove dirt and virtually all allergens and germs.

Here’s an easy way to help someone stay organized and feed inner peace. Consider gifting one ore more of NoteTower’s organizational products. Studies show that in order to reduce stress, people need to organize, de-clutter and personalize their workspace. In a world filled with of information overload, it’s seemingly impossible to keep everything in one place in a neat and organized manner.

NoteTower’s Monitor Mount for computers and laptops, and their Desk Organizer for work or home office, make great organizational giftables. All of the products are designed with the ergonomic and innovative display rails that keeps stragglers (sticky notes, coupons, photographs, flyers, invitations and more) in one easy, accessible place—on your assorted devices or on your desk.

They also make it easy to personalize your space with photographs of your pets, family or friends without entirely cluttering the area—a major stress and anxiety point for many.





STYLE

Deejo Customizable Pocketknives (www.Deejo.com)

For a unique gift idea or to treat yourself, consider Deejo pocketknives, which are ultralight and easy to carry, use and to customize using a simple online tool. Tattoo the blade with imagery that’s close to your heart, and personalize the blade finish, handle type and color. There’s also the ability to engrave the pocketknife with up to 35 characters—a monogram, full name, date or quote—even coordinated in sets for couples, families and friends.You can even make twin knives with coordinated messaging, which is perfect for couples, parents and kids, sisters and brothers, best friends and others wanting a meaningful connection.

By tattooing the blade, as we tattoo our skin with a symbol dear to us, Deejo then becomes a unique and highly personal object that’s an extension of its owner. Deejo pocketknives are light for daily carry and you can choose the size and weight as well. In fact, Deejo firmly believes that the best pocket knife is the one you really carry in your pocket on an everyday basis.

Not the one you leave at home because it too heavy or too bulky. They’re a thoughtful and unique gift for many occasions—and an item that recaptures the elegance of a timeless gesture from the past; the everyday pocket knife.



In 2010, Deejo’s Stéphane Lebeau designed and invented an ultralight pocket knife, with a weight comparable to that of a simple letter. The ultralight slips comfortably into a pocket--an elegant accessory to any daily ensemble, but still comfortable to use: a perfect balance of a minimalist look while respecting the functional dimensions of a table knife.

A few years later, Luc Foin, Stéphane’s friend and partner, envisioned the idea of personalization. Luc loves objects imbued with emotion and story, which reflect a time, a passion or a rare moment. Deejo knives therefore are customizable to one’s style, taste and mood.





Skinit Customizable Phone Cases (www.Skinit.com) Playing on the finishes of a steel blade—in the matte reflections of titanium or the brilliant reflections of shining mirror—and a handle adorned with the wood of various species—from the deep blacks of ebony to the fine beige arabesque of olivewood—Deejo knives inflect a new symbol of elegance, accompanied by a beautiful watch, an artisanal pen or a finely-crafted leather good. Deejo blades are created with that “wow factor” in mind.

Express unique style this holiday season with Skinit’s authentic case collections and premium vinyl decal skins featuring favorite iconic brands, characters and professional sports teams…also providing the ability to custom-create your own! Skinit collaborates with Marvel, DC Comics, Looney Tunes and Hello Kitty to offer official and original artwork, so you can let your inner character shine and let the owner express themself with killer pop-culture brands and characters.

Skinit is also an official licensor of the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS so users can show off team pride and let their passion be known. Skinit iPhone Cases can also be fully customized, including personal photos, and also provide maximum protection from damaging falls.





Formé High Heel Shoe Shapers (www.FormeComfort.com) Featuring a dual-layer case construction, the Skinit Pro Case will provide maximum style and solid protection for any iPhone model. No matter what device you have or who your all-time favorite character is, Skinit will likely have you covered.

Formé is reportedly the first and only shoe shaper specifically designed by a woman, for women. This meticulously-engineered device quickly and safely stretches and shapes any type of shoe toe box, even high heels and patent leather, to gain up to one-half a size. As a result, Formé helps eliminate foot pain and discomfort caused by tightness, and also prevents shoe wrinkles and creases to keep every pair looking just like new.

Formé also creates a secure fit, preventing heels from slipping out of shoes and the skin from chafing and blistering. Made from engineered resin and stainless steel, the device itself is beautiful, effective and virtually indestructible. Seven secure adjustment positions allow the user to control the amount of stretching force while the smooth wing design prevents overstretching and damage.

The wings on the Formé device expand outward to stretch and shape the toe area of the shoe, while the spring-loaded heel tab is self-adjusting to customize a secure fit in all of shoes. Internal pivot points allow Formé to adapt and fit into any and every type of shoe, finally turning that “wish they fit” pair into “the perfect fit!”





ENTERTAINMENT

Scott Houston’s ‘Piano in a Flash’ Online Piano Lessons (www.PianoInAFlash.com)

If you or someone your gifting to has yearned and desired to learn how to play the piano, or if you simply feel it’s something they would enjoy, there is no better option than “Piano in a Flash” created by Scott Houston—an expert who’s readily been teaching adults how to play this “difficult” instrument for over 20 years.

After touring the country putting on over 120 piano workshops a year, Houston began hosting his own PBS show called "The Piano Guy." After 14 seasons and eight Emmy awards later, Houston created the online Piano in a Flash learning environment so that he could more effectively teach adults across the country, and the world, that they have the ability learn to play the piano, no matter their age or skill level.

Houston’s teaching methodology is all about eliminating unnecessary complication and learning through playing. He utilizes three core principles: learn songs you know and love; forget complicated note reading; and only learn a few chords. That’s just a taste of what students have the potential to learn, and enrollment is as easy as the touch of a button. It’s a wonderful opportunity to give the treasure of making music.

And, exclusively for the holidays, Houston is promoting the “Beginner’s Bundle” consisting of Courses 1 & 2 for just $199.





KITCHEN, FOOD & BEVERAGE

SHARP Superheated Steam Countertop Oven (www.SharpUSA.com)

The SHARP Superheated Steam Countertop Oven is an extremely efficient option perfect for every-day use, allowing users to keep their big oven clean for special occasions. The combination of superheated steam and conventional, radiant heat in all cooking modes means that food will be crispy and browned on the outside, moist and delicious on the inside.

Not to be mistaken with a traditional steamer or steam oven, with superheated steam up to 485°F, in conjunction with conventional, radiant heat, proteins will brown and become crispy. Sugars will caramelize. And the results are amazing. You won’t need to preheat your oven before cooking or even defrost the food the night before.

You can simply place food into the oven, set the desired cooking mode, temperature and time. With multiple cooking modes, this countertop oven provides endless cooking possibilities and will eliminate the need for multiple small countertop appliances. It can broil or grill, bake or reheat, cook pizzas, warm food, and also create 7 shades of toast. Its convenient front-loading water tank is easy-to-access, and easy-to-fill with regular tap or bottled water. It’s the perfect size and provides up to 60-minutes of cooking time before refilling.





The Hero Grill (www.HeroGrill.FireAndFlavor.com) And, the hidden bake element is beneath a flat oven floor, so clean-up is a breeze. This really sets this oven apart from most other countertop ovens. The included broiling pan and crisper tray gives you 2-tier-cooking and they are 40% larger than a standard, quarter-size sheet pan making it perfect for anything from making sheet pan dinners for the whole family, to hors d’oeuvres for party guests.

Looking for a new gift idea for those individuals and families that like the outdoors? If so, check out this one-of-a-kind portable grill that makes anyone’s next outdoor adventure simple, clean and tasty: the all-new HERO Grill. Created by Athens, Georgia-based Fire & Flavor, this grill seeks to change outdoor cooking forever.

This environmentally friendly and highly portable premium option is a perfect match for the outdoor adventurer or just for those who love that good grill flavor. It’s also the world’s first dishwasher safe grill—yes, the grid can go in the actual dishwasher for quick and easy clean up. It weighs just nine pounds and includes the system itself, a single-use charcoal pod, multi-function thermometer, custom designed bamboo spatula, food safe bamboo cutting board and a rugged, waterproof carry case—super convenient for carrying and storage.

Plus, HERO Grill uses a self-contained, all-natural charcoal pod that is ready in 10 minutes and provides 60 minutes of cooking time, meaning no more messy bags of charcoal and lighter fluid. This device’s user-focused engineering combines the reusable grilling grid with an all-natural, biodegradable, single-use charcoal pod made of cardboard, lava stones and pre-stacked charcoal briquettes.





The Innovia Paper Towel Dispenser (www.InnoviaHome.com) When you’re done grilling, pour water over the pod and add it to your compost pile. HERO defines the new standard in on-the-go grilling.

The Innovia Paper Towel Dispenser makes kitchen clean-up easier than ever. With just the wave of your hand, it dispenses paper towels on demand, just like the automatic paper towel dispensers you see in public restrooms. Raw chicken juice on your hands? No problem! Milk spilling off the counter? No problem! Kids in both arms? No problem!

This hands-free paper towel dispenser quickly dispenses paper towels one at a time and retracts unused sheets, helping to eliminate waste and improve hygiene. It reduces the risk of cross-contamination with its hands-free use. It’s the technology you didn’t know you needed but can’t live without! The Innovia dispenser is compatible with most household paper towel brands, is available in a variety of colors, and comes in both countertop and space-saving undercabinet models.





Savino Connoisseur Wine Saving Carafe (www.SavinoWine.com) Originally founded by father and son, Innovia Products are inspired by the hands-free paper towel systems at airports, restaurants, and office buildings. Their vision is to bring together innovation, exceptional quality, and affordability to both home and business appliance users. Careful attention is paid to ensure that high-quality design and technology are united in an easy-to-use device.

Sure to be well-received by any wine lover, Savino Connoisseur Wine Saving Carafe features an innovative float that seals users wine, preventing oxidation. With its elegant aesthetics, Savino is designed to maintain fresh wine for up to a week. To prevent the oxidation, the BPA-free float, designed to very stringent dimensions, rests on top of the wine.

A lid with rubber seal prevents spills, and both the carafe and lid are made of high-quality flint glass, although a plastic design is also available. Large enough to hold a 750ML bottle of wine, Savino fits most refrigerators that are at least 10.5 inches tall. Savino is something every red, white and rosé lover will surely appreciate.





SELF-CARE

Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamps (www.CircadianOptics.com)

Here’s a clever way to help increase someone’s productivity on the daily. Circadian Optics’ bright light therapy lamps mimic daylight, helping users get the proper amount needed—whether inside at home or work. Science urges that people need to get enough sleep, take vitamins, drink water and exercise to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

However, people also need the right amount of sunlight. Getting it at the right time can help improve mood, boost energy and regulate sleeping patterns—but can be more easily said than done. So Circadian Optics’ designer lamplights are an easy and effective way of gaining that regular and strategically-timed exposure to identically natural bright light from indoors. They use LED lights to provide bright light while also filtering out dangerously harmful UV rays.





Tension Releazzzer (www.TensionReleazzzer.com) Exposure to bright light in the early part of the day stimulates receptors in the eyes and calibrates the body clock for the rest of the day. Morning light is also most effective in helping people stay awake, alert and energetic throughout the day. So these attractive desktop lamps are an easy means towards this end.

Have you ever wanted that strong thumb right in the back of your neck to release the tension, but not even your masseuse has the strength or goes deep enough to achieve the release you are craving? Enter the Tension Releazzzer—an invention by chiropractor Dr. Brant Stock. He specializes in releasing patients’ tension headaches in his practice with the method known as Sub-Occipital Release Technique (SORT), and this gadget helps do just that.

Stock decided to produce something that would replicate the internationally-used SORT technique that could be used by those in need from anywhere: at home, in the office or while traveling. It gives a deep therapeutic massage on the neck base muscles, restoring blood flow in the surrounding vessels and nerves. The product has two strategically-placed hypo-allergenic knobs on its base.





NIRA At-Home Skincare Laser (www.NiraSkin.com) The user simply lays the neck on the knobs—and can simply remove the blue rubber cover pieces for an even deeper tissue release. While laying down, the gravitational pull of one’s head weight applies the pressure safely, naturally and precisely where needed. Be warned though: it is not a typical “spa massage” feeling; it is meant to be a therapeutic device and designed to bring relief to tension headaches.

Skincare is important all the time but, when the holidays roll around, finding amazing products that help with this endeavor turn into great gifting opportunities as well. There are a ton of options out there, but definitely consider NIRA’s Skincare Laser. This technological innovation is clinically proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles for visible results—and only requires two minutes of time a day, all in the comfort of your own home!

Using the same advanced laser technology as dermatologists, the NIRA Skincare Laser naturally renews skin by stimulating natural collagen production to plump it and smooth out wrinkles—revealing firmer, more youthful looking skin. Users can also pair it with NIRA’s Advanced Hyaluronic Acid Serum to moisturize, nourish and protect skin from even the harshest environments.



The company Is FDA cleared to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and the Skincare Laser brightens and evens skin tone without pain or redness—and it’s safe for all types of skin. For more detail on this exciting invention, watch my interview with the Founder of NIRA online at SavvyLiving.tv

TRAVEL

CUB RV Blind Spot Detection System (www.RVBlindSpot.com)

It’s shocking to learn that an estimated 75,000 people each year sustain injuries as a result of an RV accident. But, for those who enjoy life on the road in a RV, you can help ensure their safety with the CUB RV Blind Spot—a company committed to aggressively reducing the ominous injury statistics. When traveling at speeds of 55 miles per hour and higher, each fraction of a second is critical.

As a result, CUB has developed a radar-based blind spot detection system that connects to the OBD-II connector in the vehicle to detail the most accurate reading. Because of its highly advanced system, the CUB RV Blind Spot is unlike any other products on the market, as those typically rely heavily on the inner GPS.

With this system in place, users will have the most reliable outlet available to help eliminate uncertainty when hitting the road with precious cargo. It’s a great way to give the gift of safety and peace-of-mind for traveling wherever one’s wandering heart desires.

As the Executive Editor and Producer of "The Luxe List," Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand analyst, strategist and futurist. As prolific consumer trends, lifestyle and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, Merilee keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. The best-of-the-best across all product, service and travel categories—as well as noteworthy marketplace change makers, movers and shakers—are spotlighted in her exclusive cross-media platform that reaches multi-millions each month through several syndication channels: print and online publications as well as broadcast TV and terrestrial radio.

