Hacker Noon Mama-in-Chief. But also like a real mom (to Norah).
Don't we all need some good news after last night? I don't know what we were thinking, hoping it be anything short of a nail biter... If 2020 had taught us anything, is is if there were such a record-breaking, poll-defying (again), nightmare-inducing Election Night, if would absolutely happen in 2020.
Stay tuned for more Slogging (slack+blogging) posts, like this. Thanks to my colleagues austin, Dane & Natasha for contributing, and Richard for his code-wangling.
Some Good News- Election 2020 Edition
looks like michigan is leaning blue. wayne county, home of the motor city, might save us.
also, i wasn't as tired as i thought i'd be, this morning. that was nice, especially considering i haven't been sleeping well the past several weeks. didn't wake up once, last night. 🎉 that's my personal good news haha
Proposition 113 in Colorado looks like it’s gonna pass! We are 9 electoral votes closer to abolishing the electoral college for good. Sure we need 74 more but already 60 is pending. For those who don’t know, the National Popular Vote interstate compact is a pact among states (green in the map below) to give their electoral votes to whoever wins the popular votes, effectively ending electoral college. We need enough states making up 270 electoral votes to be in the pact to make this a reality. Colorado, our home state, looks like it will pass the bill to reinstate our membership in the pact.
woohoo! also, psilocybin aka "magic mushrooms" are now legal in oregon. which sounds stupid but it's actually shown to be an extremely effective treatment for depression and PTSD
oh! michigan now requires a warrant for searching phones! win for privacy! 👀
Our Democracy didn't just allow Trump to disenfranchise voters and claim illegitimate victory. It is still not a done deal but that speech last night was pure dystopia and it was not received well by the majority of the country.
fuck, i couldn't stay up for the speech...in the interest of good vibes, i'll watch it privately and discuss in another thread 🙂
The whole squad won!
fuuuuck yeah i love rashida tlaib!! and AOC 😍 of course
Colorado chose to not ban late term abortions. This is a huge win for human rights.
First ever trans gender senator elect (Delaware) Huge wins for LGBTQ and human rights
oh damn! nice! 😄 i need to catch up 😪
California will restore voting rights to 50k former inmates!
it's about damn time 🙂
I'm feeling pretty good about Mark Kelly and AZ right now. It's such a feel good story that he picked up the torch and is continuing the work of his wife Gabby Giffords after tragedy cut her career short.
Mississippi- the last standing state with a confederate flag, will change its flag!!!!!!!! Omg I love this. Listen to the Radiolab episode the flag and the fury for more context
AZ is legalizing marijuana.
wow, was not expecting that one, the flag change. that's awesome
Dane awesome! So will New Jersey!
More decriminalizing drugs in DC. It looks like we've finally realized we need to rethink the war on drugs.
right! and that means less mass incarceration for petty possession charges as well. so we've got that going for us, which is nice
Utah finally realized slavery is not legal... in 2020
Some slightly good news out of FL. I honestly think raising the minimum wage to this level is a terrible solution. But it does slightly improve things for exploited workers so progress is better than no progress.
(Lol, Florida has a ceiling on what it can get right)
I can't believe Utah is voiding slavery in 2020. When are states going to start with reparations?
Reparations have been wildly unpopular.... I mean some of these things I can’t believe still exist to this day.
As I look through state propositions. I think it's generally positive that I'm not seeing too many red flags. There are a few but I'm seeing more positive than negative.
It is way cool that y'all get to vote on issues at election time. I wish South Africa had that!
That’s true! Perspectives!
"Utah finally realized enslaving people is some evil bullshit" right? that you cannot enslave people period, even convicted criminals
Right. I don’t think anyone still enslaves people in Utah to this day but the language makes it so. Treating slaves like criminals has been in the constitutions since day 1. You can also argue that criminals are the new slaves...
oh yeah, it's in the 13th amendment explicitly. slavery was abolished, except for prisoners. then they started making a bunch of laws to target people of color, specifically black folks, so they could throw them in prison. the prison industrial complex of today is unreal...their lobbyists have actually argued against drug reform because "it would reduce the prison population". why that's bad, i have no idea
Not really good news but funny one.
(Gosh I hope this doesn’t change election for real since Biden’s margin in Wisconsin is so thin)
Oh wow. My favorite part is the husband knows his wife is missing...but he’s still at work. Either his boss is a real stickler, or he doesn’t care his wife is missing...or my personal favorite scenario, she’s not sick she was murdered and the husband did it.
(This is what you get from not sleeping right, people.)
I like your third scenario lol
Right! It’s like an election murder mystery :male-detective:
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.