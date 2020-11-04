Some Good News: Election 2020 Edition

319 reads

Don't we all need some good news after last night? I don't know what we were thinking, hoping it be anything short of a nail biter... If 2020 had taught us anything, is is if there were such a record-breaking, poll-defying (again), nightmare-inducing Election Night, if would absolutely happen in 2020.

Stay tuned for more Slogging (slack+blogging) posts, like this. Thanks to my colleagues austin, Dane & Natasha for contributing, and Richard for his code-wangling.

Linh Some Good News- Election 2020 Edition

austin looks like michigan is leaning blue. wayne county, home of the motor city, might save us.



also, i wasn't as tired as i thought i'd be, this morning. that was nice, especially considering i haven't been sleeping well the past several weeks. didn't wake up once, last night. 🎉 that's my personal good news haha

Linh Proposition 113 in Colorado looks like it’s gonna pass! We are 9 electoral votes closer to abolishing the electoral college for good. Sure we need 74 more but already 60 is pending. For those who don’t know, the National Popular Vote interstate compact is a pact among states (green in the map below) to give their electoral votes to whoever wins the popular votes, effectively ending electoral college. We need enough states making up 270 electoral votes to be in the pact to make this a reality. Colorado, our home state, looks like it will pass the bill to reinstate our membership in the pact.

austin woohoo! also, psilocybin aka "magic mushrooms" are now legal in oregon. which sounds stupid but it's actually shown to be an extremely effective treatment for depression and PTSD

austin oh! michigan now requires a warrant for searching phones! win for privacy! 👀

Dane Our Democracy didn't just allow Trump to disenfranchise voters and claim illegitimate victory. It is still not a done deal but that speech last night was pure dystopia and it was not received well by the majority of the country.

austin fuck, i couldn't stay up for the speech...in the interest of good vibes, i'll watch it privately and discuss in another thread 🙂

Linh The whole squad won!

austin fuuuuck yeah i love rashida tlaib!! and AOC 😍 of course

Dane Colorado chose to not ban late term abortions. This is a huge win for human rights.

Linh First ever trans gender senator elect (Delaware) Huge wins for LGBTQ and human rights

austin oh damn! nice! 😄 i need to catch up 😪

Linh California will restore voting rights to 50k former inmates!

austin it's about damn time 🙂

Dane I'm feeling pretty good about Mark Kelly and AZ right now. It's such a feel good story that he picked up the torch and is continuing the work of his wife Gabby Giffords after tragedy cut her career short.

Linh Mississippi- the last standing state with a confederate flag, will change its flag!!!!!!!! Omg I love this. Listen to the Radiolab episode the flag and the fury for more context

Dane AZ is legalizing marijuana.

austin wow, was not expecting that one, the flag change. that's awesome

Linh Dane awesome! So will New Jersey!

Dane More decriminalizing drugs in DC. It looks like we've finally realized we need to rethink the war on drugs.

austin right! and that means less mass incarceration for petty possession charges as well. so we've got that going for us, which is nice

Linh Utah finally realized slavery is not legal... in 2020

Dane Some slightly good news out of FL. I honestly think raising the minimum wage to this level is a terrible solution. But it does slightly improve things for exploited workers so progress is better than no progress.

Linh (Lol, Florida has a ceiling on what it can get right)

Dane I can't believe Utah is voiding slavery in 2020. When are states going to start with reparations?

Linh Reparations have been wildly unpopular.... I mean some of these things I can’t believe still exist to this day.

Dane As I look through state propositions. I think it's generally positive that I'm not seeing too many red flags. There are a few but I'm seeing more positive than negative.

Natasha It is way cool that y'all get to vote on issues at election time. I wish South Africa had that!

Linh That’s true! Perspectives!

richard-kubina "Utah finally realized enslaving people is some evil bullshit" right? that you cannot enslave people period, even convicted criminals

Linh Right. I don’t think anyone still enslaves people in Utah to this day but the language makes it so. Treating slaves like criminals has been in the constitutions since day 1. You can also argue that criminals are the new slaves...

austin oh yeah, it's in the 13th amendment explicitly. slavery was abolished, except for prisoners. then they started making a bunch of laws to target people of color, specifically black folks, so they could throw them in prison. the prison industrial complex of today is unreal...their lobbyists have actually argued against drug reform because "it would reduce the prison population". why that's bad, i have no idea

Linh Not really good news but funny one.

Linh (Gosh I hope this doesn’t change election for real since Biden’s margin in Wisconsin is so thin)

austin Oh wow. My favorite part is the husband knows his wife is missing...but he’s still at work. Either his boss is a real stickler, or he doesn’t care his wife is missing...or my personal favorite scenario, she’s not sick she was murdered and the husband did it.



(This is what you get from not sleeping right, people.)

Linh I like your third scenario lol

austin Right! It’s like an election murder mystery :male-detective:

Tags