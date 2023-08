Solving the ConnectTimeoutError When Verifying Smart Contracts with Hardhat

Too Long; Didn't Read I searched on Google for a long time but didn't find a complete solution. Then I tried to ask GPT-4 but still failed to solve it. Eventually, I found some insights in this post on GitHub. Now, in combination with the actual process of solving this problem myself, I will record the process of analysis and verification, hoping to help those who also encounter this problem.