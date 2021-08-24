Search icon
Soluno Co-Founders Alan Tuback And Doug Dagworthy Are Here To Set A New Standard For Legal Software by@solunolauren

Soluno Co-Founders Alan Tuback And Doug Dagworthy Are Here To Set A New Standard For Legal Software

Co-founders of legal technology company Soluno co-founded Devlos with Doug and took on the role of CEO. Co-founder: "We wanted to build a company that did legal accounting right; not just from a features and function standpoint, but from the way we treated customers and ran our business, too. All our decisions come back to giving our customers the best possible experience, and our team embodies this fully. The company is a cloud-based software package that specializes in time/expense entry, accounting, billing, and trust for lawyers."
