Software License Changes and Contributors - What You Need to Know?

    As a contributor to an Open Source project, you want to improve what is in front of you. However, why should you offer your time and your code if someone can take that work and re-badge it under ‘their’ license in the future. You will likely wonder how you ensure your interests are protected. At the very least, I assume you will want to understand the risks of you no longer having real access to something you helped to create.
