Social Media Strategy: How to Increase LTV by Turning Your Customers Into Your Followers

Social Media Presence is a powerful tool that implements your brand voice into the everyday reality of your customers and potential customers. If you entertain them well, they will follow you, repost your content, tag you, and/or recommend you to their friends. Never forget to invite your current customers to join your social networks! Your customers already love you, so the cost of follower acquisition is going to be low. Be sure to leave the links to your social media everywhere! Don’t forget to put your customer before your brand’s ego!
Aleksandra Sasha Tikhomirova Hacker Noon profile picture

@sashaincalifornia
Aleksandra Sasha Tikhomirova

Marketing Professional | Brand Strategist | Founder | Mentor

