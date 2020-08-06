Social Media, Blogging and Email Are Still Effective in Good Hands

Advertising on social networks is an important instrument of modern marketing and a relevant direction for the development of your business in Internet and in the virtuality. Social networks are very popular today. Millions of users of different age, gender and status are registered in them: the audience can range from several million to over a billion (like Facebook). With the help of social networks, people find former classmates, colleagues, new friends, meet love and establish useful business relationships. Potentially, many of them can become your target audience. Social networks are available to users not only at home, but also through mobile apps, at the airport, in a car or cafe, etc. The most popular social networks today are Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Reddit, TikTok, Telegram. Naturally, these platforms are of interest to advertisers, are highly effective and helpful to promote a commercial offer through communities, groups, publics and applications. Advertisers choose a social network depending on their marketing goals and the preferences of its target audience.

The main types of social networks

1. Social networks of general format

These include the most massive and popular among different segments of the population from different countries: VKontakte, Facebook, Telegram. Their main goal is interaction between users who are actively getting to know each other, communicate, and exchange interesting information, links and media. Regardless of the target audience of the product, advertising a site on social networks can be done on the terms of the advertiser. Another way to advertise on social networks is to post offers in thematic communities (groups). An important advantage is that not only the users of the community, but also their friends will know about you. It is easy to manage a group of users through a community

2. Professional social networks

As a rule, communication in them takes place among people united by one profession or another. Such social networks make it possible to find employees for your organization, and also help you find interesting work. Professional social networks contain publications of corporate reports from certain events, and their feed contains news and press releases. This type of social networks includes: Russian Rb.ru, and English-language XING, reddit, Linkedln. The leader here is LinkedIn

3. Social networks by interests

They gather users who are united by an interest in a genre of music, cinema or literature. Resources such as Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, PinInterest, to some issues Twitter, and so on have become widespread in the world. Advertising through social networks of this type should have a specific topic

The main types of social media advertising

Advertising through social networks is divided into several types, depending on the technologies used:

• Publications and articles. The most effective will be the publication of articles in communities where there is a target audience. It makes no sense to post the news about the release of a new business project in an entertainment social network. Its appearance will become much more effective, for example, in a large professional community on LinkedIn, where significant parts of users are united by professional interests

• Viral marketing. One of the ways to send advertisements when the information is disseminated by the users themselves. These can be text messages or videos. According to statistics, one of the most effective for this type of advertising is the social network Instagram and TikTok

• Guerrilla marketing. The essence of the method is based on the fact that any person is inclined to trust the opinion of another user (friend, relative, or even a stranger) more than advertising. Therefore, from a psychological point of view, it is easy to influence his opinion by building a relaxed conversation. Many social networks like Facebook, Telegram or Twitter are handy for guerrilla marketing. The advertiser creates a fictitious page for a certain user. He begins to communicate with other users, joins communities and makes new friends. In one of these conversations, a fictional user begins promoting a customer's brand. It is appropriate, within this method, to give a critical comment on the brand of a competing product. Thus, it is possible to influence the opinion of people on the social network. But to feel the measure here is the priority

Effective advertising on social networks empowers advertisers to promote their product or service, project or concept. Many service administrators offer targeting by city, age, or gender as an additional service. For example, geo-targeting (binding to a region) makes it possible to build content, taking into account the characteristics of a particular region.

How your ad will look depends on the site. For example, Facebook has slideshows, Instagram has stories. But in general, they all have similar ad formats: image + text, video.

Advertising is placed: on the side of the news feed, in the news feed itself, in stories, in the advertising network (on partner sites), in instant articles. It all depends on the target audience, your product, content and budget. Having decided on the social network, format and placement, you need to decide where the advertising will be: to the site, community, your page on the social network, or even to the messenger.

The cost of advertising on social networks can vary depending on factors such as the subject of the article, the number of subscribers, the degree of popularity of the social network or blog, as well as the popularity of the person who advertises the product or service. Also, the price will be influenced by the duration and type of the advertising campaign (ordering one article, or a set of promotion services), as well as the inclusion of SMM promotion in the services. But the main thing is the final result: ''We form a loyal audience and convert into a paying audience''.

Blog and social media

A company blog is an opportunity to be interesting to your audience, which means to attract it and build loyalty. At the same time, a blog allows you to use technical marketing opportunities such as remarketing lists, incentivizing newsletter subscriptions, optimizing content for search engines, etc. The blog and social media bunch works like this: you publish a post about a topic that interests you to the consumer and related to the product. The link to the post is placed on social media, moreover, in different iterations (text on Facebook, infographics on Pinterest, photo on Instagram ...).

The same link is sent to the weekly newsletter. Throughout the entire time, the remarketing code collects data from the blog about visitors, by using targeted advertising in social networks, you will bring closer to your product. As a result, you get more traffic from social networks and search, conversion of readers to subscribers, and brand credibility. Even if the business of a certain project implies the possibility of getting real benefits from working with social networks, it will take a lot of time and effort to achieve good results. At a minimum, it is necessary to develop different content strategies for accounts on different platforms - this is logical, because if the same is published on Facebook and Twitter pages, then users have no particular incentive to subscribe to a brand somewhere other than one of their favorite social networks...

It will not work to get the maximum coverage in social networks simply by publishing interesting content - you will need to resort to buying ads one way or another. In the case of Facebook, it's even worse - even a large number of subscribers does not mean that all of them will see the brand's posts unless additional money is spent on their promotion. The founders of new projects need to decide about the goals of promoting the project and take the time to create an interesting and useful content, which can then be published on thematic resources (or even try to offer the industry media), rather than spend time publishing funny pictures (for the creation of which it is often necessary not one employee) on social media.

This approach helps to attract a truly loyal audience that is interested in the expertise of the brand and its products after reading an article or blog, rather than people who spontaneously clicked ‘’like’’ button after they met a funny comic strip from the company's designer in the feed. However, the cost-effectiveness of these channels is not simply due to lower execution costs. Both channels (blog and social media) are extremely effective in attracting customers. Combining higher engagement rates and lower upfront costs, these channels can be huge ROI winners. And if your blog is constantly active and filled with interesting and professional content that fully reveals the benefits of your product, then such a blog, with proper optimization, has every chance of a more winning indexing. Indeed, a blog means keeping an online diary, that is, you keep a diary of your product's activities.

Further, a blog is an important feedback tool for your consumers (readers). The blog of your project (product) in this case plays the role of feedback with interesting people, self-presentation of the project, maintaining social ties, promoting your product, discussing competitors in the market.

Email marketing

Emailing has become obsolete, ineffective, and dead. If this sentence matches your opinion about email marketing, then you are trapped in a rather sad myth. Why? Because you are depriving your business of an effective method of increasing income! Since marketing by email, SMS, push notifications on a website or in a mobile apps are channels focused on direct reactions. One important aspect of these channels is that they are equally good at both increasing your audience and building loyalty.

Why is emailing still effective?

• The use of email marketing ensures high consumer loyalty. If a person agrees to receive letters from you, then he already shows interest in the goods or services that you will subsequently offer him. Without a doubt, turning such a person into a loyal customer is many times easier than trying to do it with a random visitor on the site

• Many opportunities for targeting. Emailing is the fastest way to reach your target audience directly. If you set up targeting correctly - by interests, age, gender, region, then email marketing can be a very formidable weapon

• High chances of providing information to a potential client. For example, if you wrote an article for a website, there is no guarantee that it will be read. In the case of mailing to e-mail addresses, the situation is simpler. Today, users check their emails several times a day, so the likelihood that your message will be noticed and read is quite high. And if you also have the correct titles, then the chances will be even higher.

• Easy to measure efficiency. How many people opened an email, how many visited the site, where they came from, which pages they viewed, what made them buy a product - all this can be found using email marketing. As a result, you can not only improve your mailing list, but also increase the effectiveness of other advertising channels or the convenience of the web resource for users.

There are at least 4 reasons why your project/product needs email marketing:

 The number of email accounts and traffic received from them significantly exceeds the volume of social networks

 Email messages imply subscriber responses. They are perceived as personal

 Email marketing promotes cross-marketing

 These channels are often the only replacement for retargeting

To cope with the set tasks and goals using email, push, sms marketing, you should adhere to simple rules:

 One letter - one accent. Do not try to tell about all the events in your project in one letter, otherwise the subscriber will not grasp the essence

 Add various contacts to contact you. Social networks, phone numbers, email addresses and skype contacts ...

 Write catchy topics. This is the first rule of mailing for any business segment and any company. After all, you only have 3 seconds to interest the subscriber to open the message.

 Create your own mailing style. In this case, we are talking not only about the unique design of messages, but also about the manner in which the material is presented, the style of the text, etc.

 Don't forget to personalize your messages. The more personal details you provide, the greater the chance of reaching your subscriber

In general, what should be done to ensure that the old marketing tools listed above remain effective for your ads?

 Analysis of the project, determination of the target audience (age, hobbies, behavior and interests ...)

 Creation of the project community (if it does not exist) and its optimization

 Determination of optimal ads placements: messenger, Facebook news feed, advertising in content, in video, in stories

 Choosing the type of interactions: advertising on the site, advertising in a group, advertising focused on getting a lead (without going to the site)

 Calculation of budget and schedule of impressions

 Selection of targeting for each ad group

 Preparing banners and composing multiple ads for each ad group or user audience

 Setting up all goals and user interactions with ads and website in Google Analytics and Facebook Analytics.

 Daily tracking, analysis and optimization of the advertising campaign.

 Scaling advertising campaigns: expanding coverage to adjacent audiences of interests, adding new ad groups for new groups of goods or services





