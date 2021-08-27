So Safe You'll Cloud 9

Almost all industries, from SMBs to large enterprises, have started recognizing the benefits of moving to the cloud. Cloud migration is a process that includes moving business data, applications, or other critical business services from on-premise data centers or onsite computers to the. cloud.

Apart from this, nearly 75% of companies plan to migrate more than 10 data warehouse environments to the cloud in 2021, according to the survey conducted by Next Pathway.

Moreover, IT leaders are also planning to move more applications, processes, and other critical business elements to the cloud to remain competitive.

As a result, almost all industries, from SMBs to large enterprises to government organizations across the globe, have started recognizing the benefits of moving to the cloud.

If you’re unaware, fret not! We are going to discuss the five benefits of cloud migration that are worth considering.

But, before discussing the benefits, we first need to understand what cloud migration is.

What is Cloud Migration?

Cloud migration is a process that includes moving business data, applications, or other critical business services from on-premise data centers or onsite computers to the cloud.

In addition, it sometimes moves other business elements or data between two or more cloud environments, which is known as cloud-to-cloud migration.

However, look for the various aspects of your business and migration goals before moving to the cloud in order to achieve better performance at a reduced cost.

A single mishandled migration can lead to increased financial cost and thwart the performance. After all, migrating an application to the cloud is a complex process. It doesn’t work on a one-size-fits-all approach.

Instead, you are supposed to adopt a cloud migration strategy that meets your business objective to reinvent the business.

Why Move From an On-Premise Data Center to the Cloud?

There are numerous benefits of moving applications to the cloud. Here, we will shed some light on the five significant benefits of cloud migration. Let’s explore:

1. Scalability & Flexibility

One of the top reasons for moving to the cloud environment is scalability and flexibility. With cloud migration, businesses can scale up and down the IT infrastructure as per enterprise needs without investing a hefty amount on the hardware setup.

Moreover, cloud platforms are built to handle varied workloads efficiently, maintaining consistent performance. Hence it’s become the first choice for the companies having fluctuating bandwidth demands as it enables businesses to expand or decrease resources with changing IT requirements.

2. Cost-Effectiveness

Another most significant benefit of switching to the cloud is cost-effectiveness. Enterprises can minimize the operational and capital cost and improve the IT processes by adopting cloud technology.

Most cloud service providers like Amazon and Google Cloud work on the pay-as-you-go model, which helps organizations boost cost efficiency by acquiring the resources they need and paying for the services the servers consume. In addition, it allows businesses to reinvest the money back into other business processes.

From SMBs to large enterprises, all are adopting cloud technology to cut costs. A survey conducted by Microsoft Office 365 reported that 70 percent of companies are reinvesting the saved money back into their businesses.

3. Enhanced Security

Cloud is the safest place than the on-premise data centers to keep your data secure from theft and hacking.

Whether it’s about keeping the unwanted traffic away from accessing the machine or ensuring automatic security updates, cloud service providers relentlessly work to deliver a robust and secure environment to businesses —no need to indulge your team in monitoring and updating the security features.

Moreover, the cloud provides data accessibility and availability that allows only authorized people to access the data on the cloud. A report from Microsoft Office 365 claims that 94 percent of businesses experienced improved security after moving to the cloud.

4. Faster Deployment & Time-To-Market

Migrating your applications to the cloud brings more time to spend on other productive business activities.

Not only this, you can speed up the development and deployment process without worrying about maintaining or monitoring IT infrastructure. With the cloud acceleration of delivering new services is possible with cloud technology and it helps to achieve faster time-to-market.

5. Ensures Business Continuity with Disaster Recovery

Disaster recovery is another benefit of migrating application data to the cloud. If any disaster like power outages, data center outages, or any other emergency happens, you can undoubtedly run your business operations smoothly from anywhere.

Whether it’s a man-made disaster or some natural disaster, any kind of unforeseen circumstances can affect your IT functions and damage the equipment.

In such a case, storing your data and hosting your application on the cloud can save you money and data, ensuring business continuity.

In Summary

We have discussed the five benefits above that can help your business perform efficiently in the long run.

If you want to add those benefits to your business, you must go for cloud migration. Make sure to opt for the right strategy to migrate your business application to the cloud in order to achieve the desired benefits successfully.