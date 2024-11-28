Smarter Systems, Less Hassle: Inside DBMS Auto-Tuning

Authors: (1) Limeng Zhang, Centre for Research on Engineering Software Technologies (CREST), The University of Adelaide, Australia; (2) M. Ali Babar, Centre for Research on Engineering Software Technologies (CREST), The University of Adelaide, Australia.

This paper presents a comprehensive overview of predominant methodologies utilized in the automatic tuning of parameters within database management systems. The study explores a diverse array of configuration tuning techniques, encompassing Bayesian optimization, Neural network based approaches, Reinforcement learning methodologies, and Search-based strategies. By systematically dissecting the tuning process into discrete components—comprising tuning objectives, workload characterization, feature pruning, knowledge from experience, configuration recommendation, and experimental settings—this research provides nuanced insights into the strategic intricacies inherent within each phase.





Existing tuning methodologies have undergone extensive investigation into parameter optimization pertaining to DBMS performance, integrating considerations of overhead, adaptivity, and safety concerns. When addressing this tuning task, one essential aspect is workload characterization. The dynamic nature of on-demand cloud applications often necessitates more intricate and varied requirements for the cloud database. These requirements can enrich the application profiling process within the tuning framework, facilitating the optimization of DBMS parameters. Additionally, another essential aspect is data collection and search space reduction. Currently, ML-based solutions, especially for BO and NN solutions, typically require sufficient samples to bootstrap the tuning framework, which can be quite time-intensive. Regarding search space reduction, automatic tuning of DBMS can benefit from innovative research in the hyperparameter optimization problem area, such as distributional variance among source datasets and target datasets [86], as well as search space reduction techniques [87], [88]. Finally, some other DBMS characteristics can also be considered in the tuning framework, such as database scalability which elucidates performance fluctuations in response to changes in resource capacity, and database elasticity denoting the speed and precision with which a system adapts its allocated resources to varying load intensities. They also emerge as critical considerations in contemporary cloud computing environments [89]–[93].

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED.



