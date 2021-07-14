Smart Textiles are Sweeping the Fashion Industry

World's 1st Sustainable AI P2P Multifunctional Fashion Ecosystem, for Me and You. www.alahausse.ca/ [email protected]
The term ‘smart textiles’ comes from the idea of intelligent or smart materials. In 1989, from Japan, smart materials were based on the very first textile made of silk thread which has shape memory, and the innovation continued on.
In the 1960’s polymeric gels were made and came in the birth of more smart textiles. Offering products that benefit users with it’s technical abilities.
The industry of smart textiles is ever-growing as it not only applied in the military and medical field but in the fashion industry as well. Where designers adopt smart textiles in expressing certain inspiration to contemporary society. The market of smart fabrics and textiles is said to grow hugely in the upcoming years from 2021 to 2026. Expressing the huge potential and future smart textiles have to offer
Smart textiles are basically fabrics and materials with added value through technology that enhances a users physical or aesthetic aspect. Initially, smart textiles were used in Military, Civil, and Healthcare uses. There are two types of Smart textiles
Passive Smart textiles
Active Smart textiles
According to a report, which investigates the current landscape of the smart textile business sector and its future effects due to COVID-19. The global market was $2518.9 million in 2019 and is expected to be $7881.6 million by the end of 2026.
Provided in the following categories, where 31% is allocated to military, 34% to civil, 17% to healthcare during 2016. The fashion industry has been joining this market and growing steadily.
Based on their specific purpose, smart textiles are created through ingraining fibers and different technologies. Some fibers have conductive aspects and polymers, even shape memory, fiber optics, and additional novel technological enhancements.
SensorsChemical treatmentsThermochromic dyesThese materials interact with one another along with an external stimuli — such as temperature, light or pressure — creating a transfer of energy. Once activated, the functional fabric responds depending upon the textile’s function.
Smart textiles usually are in two categories which have their own purpose to solve or improve current issues in both the industrial and fashion industry.
Aesthetics
Smart fabric has been steadily adopted in the fashion industry. Providing beautiful pieces that voice out certain inspiration and elements. Through changing color and interactive elements that allow fashion designers to showcase a different form of fashion
Performance enhancement
Focuses more on the performance of the textile allowing enhancement in more specific form such as temperature, reducing wind and water resistance, space travel and vibration of muscles.
What other way but to convince you with the benefits of smart textiles:
Smart textiles have this great potential to improve both the fashion wave and the quality of life of an individual. Introducing a new world that is steadily growing.
