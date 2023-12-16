Smart Marketing 101: Grow Your Company's Presence Like a 10x Marketer (Part 1)

A very warm welcome to the winters ❄️ As we near the end of the year, quite a few marketers will start winding down AD spending cos, let’s be honest - Not many buy during the holiday season.’ While some will consider it a fact of life, 10x Marketers see it as an opportunity! How 10x Marketers make the best out of the holiday season? We have decided to do a short newsletter series to share all the secrets! 👀 10x Marketers are still meeting and collecting 3-5 proposals every day! From what I’ve gleaned via the meetings we’ve taken, most marketing departments have undergone massive restructurings, and the New Bloods haven’t been given many briefs outside of documentation and some ICP decks. To ensure that their brands start the following year with an advantage, 10x Marketers are: Locking in Future Inventory at Discounted Prices as the Demand is Low Look at niche publications for this. Google/Facebook ADs won’t budge on this! Again, some might want to wait until prodded, but 2023 taught us that proactivity would be highly rewarded while passivity would be heavily punished. This could be your time to shine. Start easy - with us! On HackerNoon, you can block any inventory by paying 20% down, while the rest needs to be paid when you confirm your dates. Want to target developers and get 6000+ monthly clicks at $7 CPM in Feb? Only pay $5k today and the balance in Q1 2024. If your target audience is developers, AI/ML practitioners, Decision-Makers, Web3 degens, or a high-IQ tech-savvy individual. In that case, I’d recommend booking a time on our calendar and seeing how, for every click driven by other publications, HackerNoon gets you 2.4 clicks! Book a meeting with us today to learn more. We’d like to call it a wrap on this and will be back with more tips very soon! Hopefully, you find this tip helpful, and we’d be happy to know what you think.