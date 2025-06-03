Smart Locks and Silent Risks: Property Management in the Age of Smart Tech

Smart Homes Break Too Imagine that a tenant comes home late at night, taps their phone to unlock the door, and nothing happens. The smart lock is frozen, and the app won’t respond. After a few calls, it turns out the system was never updated, and no one has the override code. Now what? Smart home tech like this is becoming the norm in rental properties. Keyless entry, Wi-Fi-connected thermostats, and even motion sensors were all designed to make things easier. And most of the time, they do. But when something breaks or gets hacked, the fallout can be more than just frustrating. It can be expensive, disruptive, and even dangerous. becoming the norm That’s why in 2025, it’s not enough for property managers to just be good with tenants or repairs. They need to understand the tools that keep modern rentals running and how to keep them secure. Because in this new era of smart rentals, bad tech management has become personal and not invisible. While Rental Tech Becomes Smarter, Managing It Becomes Harder PropTech, or property technology, covers the digital tools used to run and maintain rental properties. Things like smart locks, leak sensors, and app-connected thermostats are all part of it. These tools aren’t just showing up in high-end buildings anymore, but they’re becoming common in everyday rentals too. In a lot of cities, they’re now part of what tenants expect when they move in. What PropTech Covers Property managers use these systems to automate routine tasks, for example, a lock code can be sent remotely to a new tenant. Sensors can detect water leaks early and send alerts before there’s damage. Some platforms can track maintenance requests in real time and log them automatically. These kinds of features help managers respond faster and reduce manual work. However, the management of these systems takes effort. Each device may run on its own app, updates need to be installed regularly, and some platforms rely on integrations that don’t always function as expected. If one tool fails, it can possibly affect everything else that’s connected to it. When multiple people have access, like owners, property managers, and vendors, coordination becomes even more important. Without a clear process, problems tend to go unnoticed until they affect the tenant directly. Cyber Risks Are Now Physical Risks As more rental properties rely on smart tech, the line between digital security and physical safety is starting to blur. Smart locks, cameras, and other connected devices are showing up in more rentals, but a lot of them aren’t managed well. Sometimes, the setup is rushed; other times, no one’s really keeping track of who has access or whether the software is even up to date. This is when things may start to break down, and it could create significant security risks. security risks Smart Lock Vulnerabilities Looking at smart locks, if someone has access to the system or finds a weak spot in the software, they can mess with the lock remotely. Tenants being unable to enter their own homes, or worse, a door being unlocked without anybody noticing, are real risks that people are facing with these kinds of technology. Cameras connected to Wi-Fi can also expose tenant privacy. If the network isn’t secure or login credentials are left unchanged, someone could gain access to the live feed or stored footage. There have been incidents where unsecured devices were accessed remotely and shared without consent. According to Bitdefender’s 2024 IoT Security Landscape Report, smart home devices face around 10 attacks per day on average, and nearly half of connected homes experienced at least one attempted breach in the past year. Report What the Data Shows Poor password hygiene and a lack of regular software updates are often to blame. Some devices still run on factory settings months after installation. In a multi-unit building where several people manage the tech, those oversights add up quickly. Recent data shows that over half of IoT (Internet of Things) devices have at least one known vulnerability. One in three data breaches now involves an IoT system in some way. Recent data These risks are not hypothetical, they’re already appearing in tenant complaints, insurance claims, and legal disputes. The Digital Competency Gap in Property Management There’s still a widespread assumption that property managers don’t need to be tech-savvy. For many, technology is seen as a nice-to-have, something the landlord handles or the devices take care of on their own. But when those devices are part of how a rental operates day to day, that mindset creates problems. part of how a rental operates Landlords might install smart locks, cameras, or connected thermostats and assume the property manager will keep everything working smoothly. In reality, most managers haven’t been trained to deal with firmware updates, manage user permissions, or troubleshoot tenant tech complaints. If no one’s keeping track of access credentials or updating devices regularly, things can fall apart quickly. The risk has thus become operational. If a tenant gets locked out or if private data is exposed because of a missed update, the property owner is still on the hook. And in a building with multiple smart systems running across different units, those risks multiply. Tech is no longer separate from the job. Property managers don’t need to be engineers, but they do need to understand the tools they’re responsible for. Otherwise, someone else is making decisions about digital access and security, and that someone might not be qualified. What Landlords Should Ask Before Hiring It’s easy to assume that a property manager will handle the tech side of things, but that’s not always the case. Before you hand over the keys, digital or otherwise, it’s worth digging a little deeper. Technology now plays a central role in how rentals are managed, and landlords need to treat it as part of their due diligence. Start by asking what kinds of smart tech they actively support. If the building uses smart locks, cameras, or leak sensors, do they know how to monitor them, update them, and reset them when needed? What happens during tenant turnover? Is there a clear process for wiping access and starting fresh? You’ll also want to know who has admin rights. If the property manager, building staff, or even vendors can control entry systems or view surveillance footage, that needs to be disclosed. Ask whether they perform regular security checks or leave that up to the owner. In many cases, no one is watching closely until something goes wrong. Why It Matters That’s why more landlords are rethinking what questions to ask property management companies. It’s no longer just about maintenance response times or rent collection. Tech management, device security, and digital access policies matter just as much. questions to ask If something breaks or gets breached, the fallout lands with the property owner, not the software provider, and not the tenant. Knowing how your property manager handles these systems is one of the most important steps you can take to protect your investment. Finding The Balance Between Tech and Human Touch Smart devices can make a property run more efficiently, but they can’t do everything. Even with all the tech in place, property managers still need to be hands-on. Tenants want clear answers, not just app notifications. When problems come up, it’s the person behind the system that makes the real difference. The best managers know how to use tech to improve the tenant experience without hiding behind it. Some use maintenance apps to stay on top of small issues before they become major repairs. Others track building data to spot recurring problems or identify units that need attention. These tools work best when paired with a manager who’s actually paying attention. For tenants, the experience is smoother when they can report a problem through an app and still talk to a real person if needed. It builds trust and cuts down on friction. It also means fewer surprises for landlords when something breaks or when a tenant needs more support. As connected buildings become more common, managing them responsibly requires both sides of the skillset. Digital tools help, but real-world awareness certainly still matters. Why Digital Skills Are Now Part of the Job Description Smart tech plays a bigger role in rental properties than it used to as devices manage entry, monitor issues, and collect data around the clock. Someone needs to take responsibility for how those systems are set up, secured, and maintained. Landlords can’t assume it’s being handled. Before bringing on a property manager, it’s important to ask how they deal with connected tools, software updates, and digital access. A strong process can prevent problems, while a weak one can create them. Tech is now part of the job. Hire someone who knows how to manage it.