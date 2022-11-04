Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Small Business Digital Marketing Trends To Know in 2023by@jwolinsky
    2,164 reads

    Small Business Digital Marketing Trends To Know in 2023

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This year has thrown all sorts of curve balls, leaving small business owners to rapidly adjust their operations to ensure productivity and increased profitability. Influencer marketing has proven to be one of the most successful digital marketing strategies. Google Analytics 4 will only track website engagement on marketing sites, including eCommerce and native mobile apps. Creative flair will play an ever bigger and more crucial role in 2023, as more consumers move to online and eCommerce shopping and the internet becomes an increasingly integral part of our everyday lives.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Small Business Digital Marketing Trends To Know in 2023
    business#business#business-strategy
    Jacob Wolinsky HackerNoon profile picture

    @jwolinsky

    Jacob Wolinsky

    Receive Stories from @jwolinsky

    react to story with heart
    Segment-DM

    Let Your Engineers & PMs focus on Product. Apply for $50K Credits!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How to protect against cyberthreats while employees work from home
    Published at Sep 26, 2020 by jwolinsky #vpn
    Article Thumbnail
    Legacy Application Modernization: How To Advance Your Industry Forward And Succeed
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by dmitrybaraishuk #business
    Article Thumbnail
    A Glimpse into Britain’s Booming Tech Sector
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by annaepx #finance
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Simplify Your Work Using the CAKE.com Suite of Tools
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by cakecom #business
    Article Thumbnail
    The Role of Cloud Cost Intelligence in Digital Transformation
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by jonstojanmedia #cloud
    Article Thumbnail
    6 Stories To Learn About Presentations
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by learn #presentations
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa