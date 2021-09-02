Slogging Definition: Publish Remote Watercooler Moments

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.
This Slogging thread by David, Linh, Ellen, Hang, Utsav Jaiswal, Bruno Molteni and Sidra Ijaz occurred in hackernoon's official #only-at-hackernoon channel.
The secret to being a good hackernoon employee is steering into your adhd
Hang Utsav Jaiswal to debate the pros and cons
But organize your email tho
You get your hands on all the task but we got nothing done :dead-inside:
Classic ADHD tangent - Wait!! Does that mean I'm a good employee? Nice!!
YOU UNDERSTAND EVERYTHING that’s going on at the company at the same time you still don’t understand: 1. blockchain 2. metaverse 3.anything that has anything to do with coding.
Blockchains are like the spreadsheets that do not have a delete key
classic ADHD case is when you are in a meeting and you reply to Slack threads and answer emails at the same time :savage-joy:
CLASSIC ADHD: WE MENTIONED HALLUCINOGENIC MUSHROOMS out of nowhere in a brand-dashboard meeting :woman-tipping-hand:
(the meeting is still going on, btw)
attention deficit on this thread is over 9000 :savage-joy:
Which meeting was this? Sounds like I should have been there.
It turns out we all have short attention span
And today we learn Bruno looks like Sidra’s younger brother, also during the meeting :savage-joy:
The first step to admitting you have a 'problem,' is organizing your email.
Bruno Molteni LOL
Sidra Ijaz please send pic ... now I want to know!
Yes that picture would be perfect for this thread 😂
OH: "David, are you trying to explain the metaverse to me?"
Bruno Molteni’s Pakistani doppelgänger
here’s how that convo went:
David: I think we can position HackerNoon Content Management System not as a digital site but a digital economy. You have readers, writers, sponsors, each can do their own things or interact with each other.
Linh: did you just try to explain the metaverse to me or have i been on too many meetings?
This is Chad:
https://giphy.com/gifs/pixelated-hackernoon-face-x5eCE2eTD6J0mr8OFZ
This is Chad in a Haunted Mansion:
my emoji game
When you discover an undocumented technology, you should document it to help the next person looking for it.
Do ADHD symptoms include reacting with irrelevant emojis to a post? asking for a fren
The only thing that rhymes with orange is sporange, which is a very rare alternative to the fern-like https://www.lexico.com/definition/sporangium.
Now that you mention it I do want an orange
If you find yourself in the area, buy some Redlands oranges. https://www.yelp.com/search?find_desc=Fruit+Stands&find_loc=Redlands%2C+CA
“Blessed are the forgetful, for they get the better even of their blunders.” - Nietzsche
You did not just quote Nietzsche, I'm dead.
Omg you know you are next level smart when you just quote Nietzsche but pleaseeeeeee watch envy by contrapoint she lovesszzzzz him 😆
I have written that in my notes! 🙂 I'll watch that video 😄
lol, she has butchered Nietzsche. AND SHE IS MIND BLOWING. V well-read. Thank you for recommending her content Linh 🙂
David wanna slog this?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJLIiF15wjQ