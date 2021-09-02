Slogging Definition: Publish Remote Watercooler Moments

Blockchains are like the spreadsheets that do not have a delete key, and more insights from the HackerNoon team.

This Slogging thread by David, Linh, Ellen, Hang, Utsav Jaiswal, Bruno Molteni and Sidra Ijaz occurred in hackernoon's official #only-at-hackernoon channel.

The secret to being a good hackernoon employee is steering into your adhd

Hang Utsav Jaiswal to debate the pros and cons

Ellen

But organize your email tho

You get your hands on all the task but we got nothing done :dead-inside:

Classic ADHD tangent - Wait!! Does that mean I'm a good employee? Nice!!

YOU UNDERSTAND EVERYTHING that’s going on at the company at the same time you still don’t understand: 1. blockchain 2. metaverse 3.anything that has anything to do with coding.

Blockchains are like the spreadsheets that do not have a delete key

classic ADHD case is when you are in a meeting and you reply to Slack threads and answer emails at the same time :savage-joy:

CLASSIC ADHD: WE MENTIONED HALLUCINOGENIC MUSHROOMS out of nowhere in a brand-dashboard meeting :woman-tipping-hand:

(the meeting is still going on, btw)

attention deficit on this thread is over 9000 :savage-joy:

Ellen

Which meeting was this? Sounds like I should have been there.

It turns out we all have short attention span

And today we learn Bruno looks like Sidra’s younger brother, also during the meeting :savage-joy:

Ellen

The first step to admitting you have a 'problem,' is organizing your email.

Bruno Molteni LOL

Sidra Ijaz please send pic ... now I want to know!

Sidra Ijaz

Yes that picture would be perfect for this thread 😂

OH: "David, are you trying to explain the metaverse to me?"

Sidra Ijaz

Bruno Molteni’s Pakistani doppelgänger

here’s how that convo went:

David: I think we can position HackerNoon Content Management System not as a digital site but a digital economy. You have readers, writers, sponsors, each can do their own things or interact with each other.

Linh: did you just try to explain the metaverse to me or have i been on too many meetings?

This is Chad:

https://giphy.com/gifs/pixelated-hackernoon-face-x5eCE2eTD6J0mr8OFZ

This is Chad in a Haunted Mansion:

my emoji game

When you discover an undocumented technology, you should document it to help the next person looking for it.

Do ADHD symptoms include reacting with irrelevant emojis to a post? asking for a fren

The only thing that rhymes with orange is sporange, which is a very rare alternative to the fern-like https://www.lexico.com/definition/sporangium.

Now that you mention it I do want an orange

If you find yourself in the area, buy some Redlands oranges. https://www.yelp.com/search?find_desc=Fruit+Stands&find_loc=Redlands%2C+CA

Sidra Ijaz

“Blessed are the forgetful, for they get the better even of their blunders.” - Nietzsche

Ellen

You did not just quote Nietzsche, I'm dead.

Omg you know you are next level smart when you just quote Nietzsche but pleaseeeeeee watch envy by contrapoint she lovesszzzzz him 😆

Sidra Ijaz

I have written that in my notes! 🙂 I'll watch that video 😄

Sidra Ijaz

lol, she has butchered Nietzsche. AND SHE IS MIND BLOWING. V well-read. Thank you for recommending her content Linh 🙂

David wanna slog this?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJLIiF15wjQ

