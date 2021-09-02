Search icon
Slogging Definition: Publish Remote Watercooler Moments

Slogging Definition: Publish Remote Watercooler Moments

Blockchains are like the spreadsheets that do not have a delete key, and more insights from the HackerNoon team.
image
@David
David Smooke

Founder & CEO of HackerNoon.

This Slogging thread by David, Linh, Ellen, Hang, Utsav Jaiswal, Bruno Molteni and Sidra Ijaz occurred in hackernoon's official #only-at-hackernoon channel.

DavidSep 1, 2021, 5:50 PM

The secret to being a good hackernoon employee is steering into your adhd

😂 6
💚 5
:dead-inside: 4
LinhSep 1, 2021, 5:51 PM

Hang Utsav Jaiswal to debate the pros and cons

EllenSep 1, 2021, 5:52 PM

But organize your email tho

HangSep 1, 2021, 5:53 PM

You get your hands on all the task but we got nothing done :dead-inside:

Utsav JaiswalSep 1, 2021, 8:59 PM

Classic ADHD tangent - Wait!! Does that mean I'm a good employee? Nice!!

💚 2
:smiling_face_with_tear: 1
LinhSep 1, 2021, 9:05 PM

YOU UNDERSTAND EVERYTHING that’s going on at the company at the same time you still don’t understand: 1. blockchain 2. metaverse 3.anything that has anything to do with coding.

:savage-joy: 3
Utsav JaiswalSep 1, 2021, 9:07 PM

Blockchains are like the spreadsheets that do not have a delete key

:exploding_head: 2
HangSep 1, 2021, 9:14 PM

classic ADHD case is when you are in a meeting and you reply to Slack threads and answer emails at the same time :savage-joy:

:savage-joy: 2
LinhSep 1, 2021, 9:24 PM

CLASSIC ADHD: WE MENTIONED HALLUCINOGENIC MUSHROOMS out of nowhere in a brand-dashboard meeting :woman-tipping-hand:

LinhSep 1, 2021, 9:24 PM

(the meeting is still going on, btw)

:savage-joy: 1
Utsav JaiswalSep 1, 2021, 9:26 PM

attention deficit on this thread is over 9000 :savage-joy:

EllenSep 1, 2021, 9:27 PM

Which meeting was this? Sounds like I should have been there.

HangSep 1, 2021, 9:27 PM

It turns out we all have short attention span

HangSep 1, 2021, 9:28 PM

And today we learn Bruno looks like Sidra’s younger brother, also during the meeting :savage-joy:

😂 3
EllenSep 1, 2021, 9:28 PM

The first step to admitting you have a 'problem,' is organizing your email.

🤔 2
LinhSep 1, 2021, 9:33 PM

Bruno Molteni LOL

Bruno MolteniSep 1, 2021, 9:35 PM

Sidra Ijaz please send pic ... now I want to know!

Sidra IjazSep 1, 2021, 9:35 PM

Yes that picture would be perfect for this thread 😂

DavidSep 1, 2021, 9:36 PM

OH: "David, are you trying to explain the metaverse to me?"

Sidra IjazSep 1, 2021, 9:36 PM

Bruno Molteni’s Pakistani doppelgänger

:party_parrot: 2
image
LinhSep 1, 2021, 9:38 PM

here’s how that convo went:
David: I think we can position HackerNoon Content Management System not as a digital site but a digital economy. You have readers, writers, sponsors, each can do their own things or interact with each other.
Linh: did you just try to explain the metaverse to me or have i been on too many meetings?

😂 2
DavidSep 1, 2021, 9:40 PM

This is Chad:

https://giphy.com/gifs/pixelated-hackernoon-face-x5eCE2eTD6J0mr8OFZ

😂 1
DavidSep 1, 2021, 9:41 PM

This is Chad in a Haunted Mansion:

DavidSep 1, 2021, 9:43 PM

my emoji game

:awwyeah: 1
image
image
DavidSep 1, 2021, 9:44 PM

When you discover an undocumented technology, you should document it to help the next person looking for it.

HangSep 1, 2021, 9:49 PM

Do ADHD symptoms include reacting with irrelevant emojis to a post? asking for a fren

🤖 2
👀 1
:savage-joy: 1
:fireball: 1
DavidSep 1, 2021, 9:53 PM

The only thing that rhymes with orange is sporange, which is a very rare alternative to the fern-like https://www.lexico.com/definition/sporangium.

:orange_heart: 1
🍊 1
😆 1
HangSep 1, 2021, 9:57 PM

Now that you mention it I do want an orange

DavidSep 1, 2021, 10:01 PM

If you find yourself in the area, buy some Redlands oranges. https://www.yelp.com/search?find_desc=Fruit+Stands&find_loc=Redlands%2C+CA

Sidra IjazSep 2, 2021, 6:17 AM

“Blessed are the forgetful, for they get the better even of their blunders.” - Nietzsche

💯 2
2
EllenSep 2, 2021, 6:25 AM

You did not just quote Nietzsche, I'm dead.

:smiling_face_with_tear: 4
3
💚 2
LinhSep 2, 2021, 1:41 PM

Omg you know you are next level smart when you just quote Nietzsche but pleaseeeeeee watch envy by contrapoint she lovesszzzzz him 😆

💯 1
Sidra IjazSep 2, 2021, 1:43 PM

I have written that in my notes! 🙂 I'll watch that video 😄

Sidra IjazSep 2, 2021, 2:49 PM

lol, she has butchered Nietzsche. AND SHE IS MIND BLOWING. V well-read. Thank you for recommending her content Linh 🙂

:party_parrot: 1
LinhSep 2, 2021, 6:03 PM

David wanna slog this?

DavidSep 2, 2021, 6:09 PM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJLIiF15wjQ

