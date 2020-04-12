Skill-Based Education: A Third World Necessity

Distributional effects of globalization have been such that most developing countries are plagued with high rates of unemployment. One-third of the working-age population is deprived of the core skills to get quality jobs.

This leaves them useless towards acquisition of jobs that utilize their full productive potential thus limiting economic growth and investment. The predicament that developing countries are in seems to worsen every year and in the majority of developing countries today there is an urgency among politicians, planners, and educators to find a quick solution to the problem.

The prevailing gap of knowledge, technology, exposure and innovation is just another problem that breaks the scaffolding for the youth of the developing countries. This gap has proven to be a huge hindrance and no efforts can ever allow for that bridge to be reduced.

However, a lack of local economic development has taken to mean an increase in national debt and lowered quality of life. Therefore it is high time that third world countries take charge of their own development. In order to do that, strategies need to be devised by the third world for the third world. And as such skill-based education seems to be the best way to go.

Vocational skills training in secondary schools has been accepted as one of the chief means of providing young people with the necessary skills, the underlying assumption being that the major deterrent to employment is a lack of skills.

Furthermore, Ivan Illich’s concept of deschooling seems rather fitting here for the third world. According to this concept, there comes a point for every institution where it becomes counterproductive and generates new problems to solve.

Schools, according to him, are no different. And when such a stage comes it is important that curriculum-based education is eliminated and skill-based education is provided for the local economic development to take place.

Statistics show that employment trends are on the downhill in developing countries and due to the exploitation of the industrialized skill-based education seems to be the answer for increasing disparity and decreasing national development. This is further supported by Macmillan education which quotes:

“In a constantly changing environment, having life skills is an essential part of being able to meet the challenges of everyday life. The dramatic changes in global economies over the past five years have been matched with the transformation in technology and these are all impacting on education, the workplace, and our home life.”

