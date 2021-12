SMTP stands for "Simple Mail Transfer Protocol" This method is widely used for receiving and sending emails among users. To send messages from one server to another, all email systems present on the Internet utilize an online SMTP server. The best way to achieve this goal is "SMTP service" You can get plenty of SMTP services for email marketing, but not a single SMTP service offers similar benefits. Let's dive into the six best services, including DuoCircle, Sendinblue, Mailjet and Mailjet.