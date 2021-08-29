Six ‘Java 9’ API Improvements You Should Know

Java 9 has transformed the way Java developers write code to develop Java-based applications. The Java language is making enhancements periodically to be in the market for a longer time. Java 9 comes with the Stream takeWhile() method to improve the stream API in Java. We will be discussing the following listed API improvements in Java 9: Stream API Improvements, Multiresolution Image API Improvements and Completable Future API Improvements. Java is a widely used programming language across the globe and is one of the widely used languages.