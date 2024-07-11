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Single-Threaded Node.js is a Myth

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byEvgenii Tkachenko @evgenytk

Backend Node.js developer

July 11th, 2024
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Evgenii Tkachenko

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Evgenii Tkachenko @evgenytk

Backend Node.js developer

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programming#nodejs#node.js-threading#javascript#backend-development#node.js-scalability#asynchronous-programming#single-thread-architecture#libuv-node.js

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