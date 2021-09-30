Singapore, Named as a Top Technology Hub in 2021, Is Now an Environmental Crypto Pioneer

Singapore is one of the top technology hubs in the world, according to a KPMG survey conducted and published in July of 2021. With 1400 fintech startups registered in the country, Singapore is the world’s fourth-largest finttech hub. In Singapore, cryptocurrency exchanges and trading are legal, with a much friendlier position on the issue elsewhere in Asia. In December 2020, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced the awarding of four digital bank licences, including [Grab-Singtel] and [Sea().