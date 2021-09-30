Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Singapore, Named as a Top Technology Hub in 2021, Is Now an Environmental Crypto Pioneer by@katia-shabanova

Singapore, Named as a Top Technology Hub in 2021, Is Now an Environmental Crypto Pioneer

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Singapore is one of the top technology hubs in the world, according to a KPMG survey conducted and published in July of 2021. With 1400 fintech startups registered in the country, Singapore is the world’s fourth-largest finttech hub. In Singapore, cryptocurrency exchanges and trading are legal, with a much friendlier position on the issue elsewhere in Asia. In December 2020, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced the awarding of four digital bank licences, including [Grab-Singtel] and [Sea().
image
Katia Shabanova Hacker Noon profile picture

@katia-shabanova
Katia Shabanova

20+ experience in IT

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Free Wi-Fi Hotspots: The Vital Lifesaver  by @katia-shabanova
#wifi
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
DeFi, Mobile-first, and Biometrics will Change the Shape of Finance in 2022 by @upplabs
#defi

Tags

#cryptocurrency#crypto-news#cryptocurrency-news#crypto-environment#singapore-and-crypto#fintech#singapore-is-a-fintech-hub#crypto-pioneer
Join Hacker Noon loading