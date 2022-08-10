Going Deep into the Specification for Marlin

Sin7Y is a tech team that explores layer 2, cross-chain, ZK, and privacy computing. #WHAT IS HAPPENING IN BLOCKCHAIN#
Marlin
Fractal
Zero-knowledge proof algorithm Marlin is a R1CS based proof system, that, given a coefficient matrix parameter I = (F, n, m, A, B, C) and a set of valid assignments z = (x, w) ∈ F^n, among which x is public information, namely Instance and is private information, namely, witness if Az ∘ Bz = Cz is established, R1CS is established.
If we let z_A=Az, z_B = Bz, z_C = Cz the above formula can be transformed into z_A ∘ z_B = z_C.
Therefore, if we can prove that there are four vectors z_A, z_B, z_C, z that satisfy
R1CS is established.
Vanish Polynomial
Derivative of Vanish Polynomial
It’s a non-zero value if and only if
Add b redundant point without exposing any information of w
Define a polynomial for w
Define a polynomial ^w(X) (LDE) for a vector bar{w}, satisfying
Then the polynomial hat{z}(X) is
Define Polynomials for Matrices A, B, C (Holographic)
In order to reduce the computational complexity for the verifier (seepaper 5.2.1 ), we use a special form to represent the matrix. Below is an example using matrix A.
Define:
Where t_k is the row index of the kth non-zero value of the matrix,
maps the index to the computational domain, and ^val(k) is the kth non-zero value of the matrix, which can be divisible by
Therefore, a polynomial can be expressed as
In order to prove ^z_A(X) = A^z(X), define the polynomial
Which should satisfy
The relationship among ^z_A(X), A, ^z(X) in the group H is as shown in the following figure
Now, we multiply a factor r(α, X) for each element of ^z_A(X) on group H, then in order to ensure balance, we should multiply a factor r(α,X) for the A^z(X) which is as shown in the following figure
It can be seen that when the polynomial t(X) traverses the value of group H, the following is satisfied
Likewise, we can also derive it from the formula
That is, if it can be proved that the accumulation of polynomials q(X) on group H is 0, the linear relationship among ^z_A(X), A, ^z(X) is established.
Given a polynomial
Compute polynomial h_0(X) satisfying
Generate random polynomials
=> Prover
a. Commit to ^z_A(X), ^z_B(X), ^z_C(X), ^w(X) , h_0(X), s(X)
b. Transcript.write δ1,cm∗
=> Oracle
Generate random numbers α, η_A, η_B, η_C
=> Prover - sumcheck-1
Sumcheck for
c. Compute polynomials h_1(X)and g_1(X) such that
d. Commit to h_1(X), g_1(X)
e. Transcript.write cm_h1, cm_g1
=> Oracle
Generate random number β1
=> Prover - sumcheck-1
a. Compute s(β_1), h_1(β_1), g_1(β_1), ^z_A(β_1), ^z_B(β_1), ^z_C(β_1), ^w(β_1)
b. If we send these numbers to the verifier, the verifier needs to compute
Its computational complexity is Ω(|H||K|), therefore, this part of the calculation needs to be executed by the Prover as a proxy.
=> Prover -sumcheck-2
Sumcheck for ∑_{X ∈ H} r(α, X) (η_A^A} (X, β_1) + η_B^B(X,β_1) + η_C^C}(X, β_1))
a. Compute polynomials h_2(X) and g_2(X) such that
b. Commit to h_2(X), g_2(X)
c. Transcript.write δ_2, cm_h_2, cm_g_2
=> Oracle
Generate random number β2
=> Prover - sumcheck-2
a. Compute h_2(β_2), g_2(β_2)
b. If we send these numbers to the verifier, the verifier needs to compute
i. v_H(β_2), r(α, β_2)
ii. ^A(β_2, β_1), ^B(β_2, β_1), ^C(β_2, β_1)
Its computational complexity is Ω(|K|), therefore, this part of the calculation needs to be executed by Prover as a proxy.
=> Prover - sumcheck-3
Sumcheck for
Define the polynomial
which can be combined as: a(X) − b(X)(Xg_3(X) + δ3/|K|) = h_3(X)v_K(X)
where
b. Commit to h_3(x), g_3(x))
c. Transcript.write δ3, cm_h_3, cm_g_3
=> Oracle
Generate random number β_3
=> Prover - sumcheck-3
a. Compute
b. Send to the verifier
=> Verifier-sumcheck-3
a. Compute
b. Verify
If it passes the verification, it means that the value computed by the Prover
is valid, then go to the previous level for verification.
=> Verifier-sumcheck-2
Recall the equality
a. Compute
i. v_H(β2)
b. Verify
If it passes the verification, it means that the value computed by the Prover
is valid, then go to the previous level for verification.
=> Verifier-sumcheck-1
Recall the equality
a. Compute
i. v_H(β_1)
ii. r(α, β1)
iii. v_H[≤|x|](β_1)
iv. ^z(β_1) = ^w(β_1) v_{H[<=|x|]}(β_1) + ^x(β_1)
b. Verify
If it passes the verification, it means that the polynomials ^z_A(X), ^z_B(X), ^z_C(X) and ^z(X) satisfy a linear relationship.
=> Verifier
Verify ^z_A(β_1) . ^z_B(β_1) - ^z_C(β_1) = h_0(β_1)v_H(β_1)
The protocol has carried out three rounds of interaction in total. The polynomials of each round of interaction commitment and the query points are as follows:
Generate random polynomials
Then, for sumcheck - 1
According to the optimization mentioned in the paper COS20. Claim6.7（Fractal）we make
For matrices A, B, C the transformed matrices are
Define polynomial t(X)
Given the polynomial
Compute polynomial h_0(X) satisfying
Generate random polynomials
=> Prover
a. Commit to ^z_A(X), ^z_B(X), ^z_C(X), ^w(X) ,h_0(X), s(X)
b. Transcript.write δ1,cm∗δ1,cm∗
=> Oracle
Generate random number α, η_A, η_B, η_C
=> Prover-sumcheck - 1
Sumcheck for
a. Compute polynomials h_1(X) and g_1(X) such that:
b. Commit to h_1(X), g_1(X)
c. Transcript.write cm_h_1, cm_g_1
=> Oracle
Generate random number β_1
=> Prover-sumcheck - 1
a. Compute s(β_1), h_1(β_1), g_1(β_1), ^z_A(β_1), ^zB(β_1), ^zC(β_1), ^w(β_1)*
b. i. If we send these numbers to the verifier, the verifier needs to compute
i. v_H(β_1), v*{H[<=|x|]}(β_1), r(α, β_1)
ii. ^z(β_1) = ^w(β_1) v{H[<=|x|]}(β_1) + ^x(β_1)
iii. t(β_1) = η_AA^(β_1, α) + η_BB^(β_1, α) + η_CC^*(β_1, α)
Its computational complexity is Ω(|K|), Therefore, this part of the calculation needs to be executed by Prover as a proxy.
=> Prover - sumcheck-2
Sumcheck for
Define the polynomial
a. Compute polynomials h_2(x) and g_2(x) such that
which can be combined as a(X) − b(X)(Xg_2(X) + t(β1)/|K|) = h2(X)v_K(X)
where
b. Commit to h_2(x), g_2(x)
c. Transcript.write t(β1), cm_h_2, cm_g_2
=> Oracle
Generate random number β_2
=> Prover - sumcheck-2
Compute
b. Send them to the verifier
=> Verifier sumcheck - 2
Compute
a. v_K(β2)
b.
2. Verify
If it passes the verification, it means that the calculation t(β1) calculated by the Prover is valid, then it goes up to the previous verification.
=> Verifier sumcheck - 1
Recall the equality
a. Compute
i. v_H(β1)
ii. μ(α, β1)
iii. v_H[≤|x|](β1)
iv. ^z(β_1) = ^w(β_1) v_{H[<=|x|]}(β_1) + ^x(β_1)
3. Verify
=> Verifier
Verify ^z_A(β_1) . ^z_B(β_1) - ^z_C(β_1) = h_0(β_1)v_H(β_1)
Compress the current verification of the three matrices into the verification of one matrix, namely
Represent this polynomial as a sparse matrix.
Matrix polynomials are reduced from 9 to 3.
Set b = 1