    Going Deep into the Specification for Marlin by Sin7Y

    Zero-knowledge proof algorithm Marlin is a R1CS based proof system. Given a coefficient matrix parameter I = (F, n, m, A, B, C) and a set of valid assignments,  z = (x, w) ∈ F^n, among which x is public information, namely Instance and is private information, Marlin. In order to reduce the computational complexity for the verifier (see paper 5.2.1(https://eprint.iacr.org/2019/1047))
    image
    Sin7Y HackerNoon profile picture

    @sin7y
    Sin7Y

    Sin7Y is a tech team that explores layer 2, cross-chain, ZK, and privacy computing. #WHAT IS HAPPENING IN BLOCKCHAIN#


    Arkworks for Marlin
    Marlin
    Fractal

    R1CS

    Zero-knowledge proof algorithm Marlin is a R1CS based proof system, that, given a coefficient matrix parameter I = (F, n, m, A, B, C) and a set of valid assignments z = (x, w) ∈ F^n, among which x is public information, namely Instance and is private information, namely, witness if Az ∘ Bz = Cz is established, R1CS is established.


    image

    If we let z_A=Az, z_B = Bz, z_C = Cz the above formula can be transformed into z_A ∘ z_B = z_C.


    Therefore, if we can prove that there are four vectors z_A, z_B, z_C, z that satisfy

    image

    R1CS is established.

    Transition into Polynomial (Efficiency)

    Prepare

    1. Vanish Polynomial

      image

    2. Derivative of Vanish Polynomial

    image

    It’s a non-zero value if and only if

    image

    Define Polynomial

    1. Define polynomial (LDE) ^zA(X), ^zB(X), ^zC(X) ∈ F<|H| + b[X]z^A(X), z^B(X), z^C(X) ∈ F< |H| + b[X] for vectors z_A, z_B, z_C satisfying that the value on the group H is consistent with the vector, where the order of the group H are equal to the length of the vector (assuming they are both), that is:

    image

    Add b redundant point without exposing any information of w

    1. Define polynomial (LDE) for vector z = (x, w)
    2. Define a polynomial ^x(X) ∈ F^{<|H_{[<=|x|]}|}[X] for x, satisfying

    image

    1. Define a polynomial for w

      image

      Define a polynomial ^w(X) (LDE) for a vector bar{w}, satisfying

    image

    Then the polynomial hat{z}(X) is

    image

    1. Define Polynomials for Matrices A, B, C (Holographic)


      In order to reduce the computational complexity for the verifier (seepaper 5.2.1 ), we use a special form to represent the matrix. Below is an example using matrix A.

    image

    Define:

    image

    Where t_k is the row index of the kth non-zero value of the matrix,

    image

    maps the index to the computational domain, and ^val(k) is the kth non-zero value of the matrix, which can be divisible by

    image

    Therefore, a polynomial can be expressed as

    image

    Linearity Check

    In order to prove ^z_A(X) = A^z(X), define the polynomial

    image

    Which should satisfy

    image

    The relationship among ^z_A(X), A, ^z(X) in the group H is as shown in the following figure

    image

    Now, we multiply a factor r(α, X) for each element of ^z_A(X) on group H, then in order to ensure balance, we should multiply a factor r(α,X) for the A^z(X) which is as shown in the following figure

    image

    It can be seen that when the polynomial t(X) traverses the value of group H, the following is satisfied

    image

    Likewise, we can also derive it from the formula

    image

    That is, if it can be proved that the accumulation of polynomials q(X) on group H is 0, the linear relationship among ^z_A(X), A, ^z(X) is established.

    AHP for R1CS

    Common

    Given a polynomial

    image

    Compute polynomial h_0(X) satisfying

    image

    Generate random polynomials

    image

    Prover

    => Prover
    a. Commit to ^z_A(X), ^z_B(X), ^z_C(X), ^w(X) , h_0(X), s(X)
    b. Transcript.write δ1,cm∗


    => Oracle


    Generate random numbers α, η_A, η_B, η_C


    => Prover - sumcheck-1


    Sumcheck for

    image

    c. Compute polynomials h_1(X)and g_1(X) such that

    image

    d. Commit to h_1(X), g_1(X)
    e. Transcript.write cm_h1, cm_g1
    => Oracle


    Generate random number β1


    => Prover - sumcheck-1
    a. Compute s(β_1), h_1(β_1), g_1(β_1), ^z_A(β_1), ^z_B(β_1), ^z_C(β_1), ^w(β_1)
    b. If we send these numbers to the verifier, the verifier needs to compute


    image

    Its computational complexity is Ω(|H||K|), therefore, this part of the calculation needs to be executed by the Prover as a proxy.


    => Prover -sumcheck-2


    Sumcheck for ∑_{X ∈ H} r(α, X) (η_A^A} (X, β_1) + η_B^B(X,β_1) + η_C^C}(X, β_1))


    a. Compute polynomials h_2(X) and g_2(X) such that

    image

    b. Commit to h_2(X), g_2(X)
    c. Transcript.write δ_2, cm_h_2, cm_g_2


    => Oracle


    Generate random number β2


    => Prover - sumcheck-2
    a. Compute h_2(β_2), g_2(β_2)
    b. If we send these numbers to the verifier, the verifier needs to compute
    i. v_H(β_2), r(α, β_2)
    ii. ^A(β_2, β_1), ^B(β_2, β_1), ^C(β_2, β_1)


    Its computational complexity is Ω(|K|), therefore, this part of the calculation needs to be executed by Prover as a proxy.


    => Prover - sumcheck-3


    Sumcheck for

    image

    Define the polynomial

    image

    which can be combined as: a(X) − b(X)(Xg_3(X) + δ3/|K|) = h_3(X)v_K(X)


    where


    image

    b. Commit to h_3(x), g_3(x))
    c. Transcript.write δ3, cm_h_3, cm_g_3


    => Oracle


    Generate random number β_3


    => Prover - sumcheck-3


    a. Compute

    image

    b. Send to the verifier

    Verifier

    => Verifier-sumcheck-3


    a. Compute

    image

    b. Verify

    image

    If it passes the verification, it means that the value computed by the Prover

    image

    is valid, then go to the previous level for verification.


    => Verifier-sumcheck-2


    Recall the equality

    image

    a. Compute
    i. v_H(β2)
    b. Verify

    image

    If it passes the verification, it means that the value computed by the Prover

    image

    is valid, then go to the previous level for verification.


    => Verifier-sumcheck-1


    Recall the equality


    image

    a. Compute
    i. v_H(β_1)
    ii. r(α, β1)
    iii. v_H[≤|x|](β_1)
    iv. ^z(β_1) = ^w(β_1) v_{H[<=|x|]}(β_1) + ^x(β_1)
    b. Verify

    image

    If it passes the verification, it means that the polynomials ^z_A(X), ^z_B(X), ^z_C(X) and ^z(X) satisfy a linear relationship.


    => Verifier


    Verify ^z_A(β_1) . ^z_B(β_1) - ^z_C(β_1) = h_0(β_1)v_H(β_1)

    Polynomial Commitment

    The protocol has carried out three rounds of interaction in total. The polynomials of each round of interaction commitment and the query points are as follows:

    Sumcheck - 1

    image

    Sumcheck - 2

    image

    Sumcheck - 3

    image

    Extended KZG10 (cross multi-poly)

    Optimization

    Sum(s(X)) = 0

    Generate random polynomials

    image

    Then, for sumcheck - 1

    image

    Reduce sumcheck

    According to the optimization mentioned in the paper COS20. Claim6.7（Fractal）we make

    image

    For matrices A, B, C the transformed matrices are

    image

    Define polynomial t(X)

    image
    Then, for sumcheck - 1，the formula becomes

    image

    Common

    Given the polynomial

    image

    Compute polynomial h_0(X) satisfying

    image

    Generate random polynomials

    image

    Prover

    => Prover


    a. Commit to ^z_A(X), ^z_B(X), ^z_C(X), ^w(X) ,h_0(X), s(X)
    b. Transcript.write δ1,cm∗δ1,cm∗


    => Oracle


    Generate random number α, η_A, η_B, η_C


    => Prover-sumcheck - 1


    Sumcheck for

    image

    a. Compute polynomials h_1(X) and g_1(X) such that:

    image

    b. Commit to h_1(X), g_1(X)
    c. Transcript.write cm_h_1, cm_g_1


    => Oracle


    Generate random number β_1


    => Prover-sumcheck - 1


    a. Compute  s(β_1), h_1(β_1), g_1(β_1), ^z_A(β_1), ^zB(β_1), ^zC(β_1), ^w(β_1)*
    b. i. If we send these numbers to the verifier, the verifier needs to compute
    i. v_H(β_1)    , v*{H[<=|x|]}(β_1), r(α, β_1)
    ii. ^z(β_1) = ^w(β_1) v{H[<=|x|]}(β_1) + ^x(β_1)
    iii. t(β_1) = η_AA^(β_1, α) + η_BB^(β_1, α) + η_CC^*(β_1, α)


    Its computational complexity is Ω(|K|), Therefore, this part of the calculation needs to be executed by Prover as a proxy.


    => Prover - sumcheck-2


    Sumcheck for

    image

    Define the polynomial

    image

    a. Compute polynomials h_2(x) and g_2(x) such that


    image

    which can be combined as a(X) − b(X)(Xg_2(X) + t(β1)/|K|) = h2(X)v_K(X)

    where

    image

    b. Commit to h_2(x), g_2(x)
    c. Transcript.write t(β1), cm_h_2, cm_g_2


    => Oracle


    Generate random number β_2


    => Prover - sumcheck-2


    1. Compute

      image

    2. b. Send them to the verifier

    Verifier

    => Verifier sumcheck - 2


    1. Compute
      a. v_K(β2)
      b.

      image

      2. Verify

      image

      If it passes the verification, it means that the calculation t(β1) calculated by the Prover is valid, then it goes up to the previous verification.


      => Verifier sumcheck - 1


      Recall the equality

      image

      a. Compute
      i. v_H(β1)
      ii. μ(α, β1)
      iii. v_H[≤|x|](β1)
      iv. ^z(β_1) = ^w(β_1) v_{H[<=|x|]}(β_1) + ^x(β_1)


    3. Verify

    image
    If it passes the verification, it means that the polynomials ^z_A(X), ^z_B(X), ^z_C(X) satisfy a linear relationship.


    => Verifier


    Verify ^z_A(β_1) . ^z_B(β_1) - ^z_C(β_1) = h_0(β_1)v_H(β_1)

    Reduce polynomial numbers for Sumcheck - 2

    Compress the current verification of the three matrices into the verification of one matrix, namely

    image

    Represent this polynomial as a sparse matrix.

    Matrix polynomials are reduced from 9 to 3.

    Set b = 1

    Set b = 1

    Final Protocol

    Marlin in Arkworks

    Sin7Y HackerNoon profile picture
    by Sin7Y @sin7y. Sin7Y is a tech team that explores layer 2, cross-chain, ZK, and privacy computing.
