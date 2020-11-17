Kubernetes Explained Simply: #2 Kubectl Hack (List Running Images)

Running Kubernetes in production means taking inventory. A LOT. Are any of our pods running that version of Ubuntu base image affected by the new CVE?

Do we even use Alpine Linux anywhere? What versions of MySQL are we currently running (and where)? The standard output of

kubectl get pods

doesn't help to answerof these questions.

That's okay, though, because we have the

custom-columns

$ kubectl get pods -A -o \ custom- columns =NAMESPACE:metadata.namespace, NAME :metadata.name NAMESPACE NAME fail fail -856 f678c66-dn282 interactive interactive -797 dbc7d9-ch9bd kube- system calico-kube-controllers-dc6cb64cb-pfhqr kube- system calico-node-nk854 kube- system coredns -5644 d7b6d9 -9776 g kube- system coredns -5644 d7b6d9-zccn5 kube- system csi-linode-controller -0 kube- system csi-linode-node -82 qgt kube- system kube-proxy-xxpvf

output format!

Whew! That's a fingerful to type. If you'd like, you can put the details of the format in a file, and reference that file via the

custom-columns-file

$ cat pods.fmt NAMESPACE NAME metadata.namespace metadata.name $ kubectl get pods -A -o custom- columns -file=pods.fmt NAMESPACE NAME fail fail -856 f678c66-dn282 interactive interactive -797 dbc7d9-ch9bd kube- system calico-kube-controllers-dc6cb64cb-pfhqr kube- system calico-node-nk854 kube- system coredns -5644 d7b6d9 -9776 g kube- system coredns -5644 d7b6d9-zccn5 kube- system csi-linode-controller -0 kube- system csi-linode-node -82 qgt kube- system kube-proxy-xxpvf

output format:

Doing so allows you to swap out selectors, like namespace and

-l

label filters, while re-using the same format (and not having to retype it!)

We can do so much more than just list off names and namespaces. We can go so far as to list out the images in use by the first container of each pod:

$ cat images.fmt NAMESPACE NAME IMAGE metadata. namespace metadata.name spec.containers[ 0 ].image $ kubectl get pods -A -o custom-columns-file=images.fmt NAMESPACE NAME IMAGE fail fail -856f 678c66-dn282 huntprod/run int eractive int eractive -797 dbc7d9-ch9bd huntprod/run kube-system calico-kube-controllers-dc6cb64cb-pfhqr calico/kube-controllers:v3 .9 .2 kube-system calico-node-nk854 calico/node:v3 .9 .2 kube-system coredns -5644 d7b6d9 -9776 g k8s.gcr.io/coredns: 1.6 .2 kube-system coredns -5644 d7b6d9-zccn5 k8s.gcr.io/coredns: 1.6 .2 kube-system csi-linode-controller -0 quay.io/k8scsi/csi-provisioner:v1 .0 .0 kube-system csi-linode-node -82 qgt quay.io/k8scsi/driver-registrar:v1 .0 -canary kube-system kube-proxy-xxpvf k8s.gcr.io/kube-proxy:v1 .16 .3

Now we're talkin'!

Keep in mind that the tag reported is whatever was in the pod spec – if it is missing, you can assume

:latest

status

spec

$ cat versions.fmt NAMESPACE NAME IMAGE metadata.namespace metadata.name status.containerStatuses[ 0 ].imageID $ kubectl get pods -A -o custom-columns-file=versions.fmt NAMESPACE NAME IMAGE fail fail -856 f 678 c 66 -dn 282 docker-pullable://huntprod/run @sha256 : 1 d 8 debb 90 a 76 fcc 434 cd 5452e61 eb 9 f 55 fb 71 d 82 b 8 fbbe 2 fd 54 ad 423e17 a 996 d interactive interactive -797 dbc 7 d 9 -ch 9 bd docker-pullable://huntprod/run @sha256 : 1 d 8 debb 90 a 76 fcc 434 cd 5452e61 eb 9 f 55 fb 71 d 82 b 8 fbbe 2 fd 54 ad 423e17 a 996 d kube-system calico-kube-controllers-dc 6 cb 64 cb-pfhqr docker-pullable://calico/kube-controllers @sha256 : 5 d 525 a 6 c 6 cec 7 f 1e9 a 2 b 35723 ffc 63223 f 9 fd 067619 cc 1 db 209339792927 dd 02 kube-system calico-node-nk 854 docker-pullable://calico/node @sha256 :ffbe 7 b 00344065007154 b 81 f 50 d 0 f 3960 ce 35 fc 790 cdba 0 c 2e2 f 0 ae 60e08 cae 2 kube-system coredns -5644 d 7 b 6 d 9 -9776 g docker-pullable://k 8 s.gcr.io/coredns @sha256 : 12 eb 885 b 8685 b 1 b 13 a 04 ecf 5 c 23 bc 809 c 2e57917252 fd 7 b 0 be 9e9 c 00644e8 ee 5 kube-system coredns -5644 d 7 b 6 d 9 -zccn 5 docker-pullable://k 8 s.gcr.io/coredns @sha256 : 12 eb 885 b 8685 b 1 b 13 a 04 ecf 5 c 23 bc 809 c 2e57917252 fd 7 b 0 be 9e9 c 00644e8 ee 5 kube-system csi-linode-controller -0 docker-pullable://quay.io/k 8 scsi/csi-attacher @sha256 :e 57 bb 6 abf 0 d 78e638 f 70 d 38 bdb 07 ee 30 ffe 42 d 423 a 14 fb 2 f 910 c 11 afab 3 a 5e01 kube-system csi-linode-node -82 qgt docker-pullable://linode/linode-blockstorage-csi-driver @sha256 : 6 a 466 fea 4 f 597 f 274 d 646839 ff 1 f 40363e6 c 5 bac 5871 fb 2 f 4e23 ee 0 eaadb 56 ee kube-system kube-proxy-xxpvf docker-pullable://k 8 s.gcr.io/kube-proxy @sha256 : 6 c 09387 bbee 4e58 eb 923695 da 4 fdfa 3 c 37 adec 632862e79 f 419 f 0 b 5 b 16865 f 34

, but that doesn't tell you much about the actual version. If you want anything more specific out of Kubernetes, you'll need to use theobject, instead of

Kubernetes tracks the raw SHA256 checksum of each image it executes, in

status.containerStatuses[n].imageID

.image

, and the resolved image name and its tag in. We use those two, above, to get a more complete picture of our running image inventory.

So far we've been using the

[0]

[*]

kubectl

imageID

Pro Tip: Since we know that the only instance of a comma in our output will be to separate multiple image IDs, we can use column (a POSIX utility) to reformat the table to ease readability:

$ kubectl get pods -A -o \ 'custom-columns=POD:metadata.name,IMAGE:spec.containers[*].image' | \ column -t -s, POD IMAGE fail -856f 678c66-dn282 huntprod/run int eractive -797 dbc7d9-ch9bd huntprod/run calico-kube-controllers-dc6cb64cb-pfhqr calico/kube-controllers:v3 .9 .2 calico-node-nk854 calico/node:v3 .9 .2 coredns -5644 d7b6d9 -9776 g k8s.gcr.io/coredns: 1.6 .2 coredns -5644 d7b6d9-zccn5 k8s.gcr.io/coredns: 1.6 .2 csi-linode-controller -0 quay.io/k8scsi/csi-provisioner:v1 .0 .0 quay.io/k8scsi/csi-attacher:v1 .0 .0 linode/linode-blockstorage-csi-driver:v0 .1 .3 csi-linode-node -82 qgt quay.io/k8scsi/driver-registrar:v1 .0 -canary linode/linode-blockstorage-csi-driver:v0 .1 .3 kube-proxy-xxpvf k8s.gcr.io/kube-proxy:v1 .16 .3

-th index, which limits us to the first container in any multi-container pods. We could instead use, andwill separate multiple values with commas. This gets unwieldy fast, especially with thefields, but it is there when you need it.

It's also important to note that our above formats completely ignore any and all init containers, in case those are important to you.

If you like that, check out this video adaptation, wherein I go a bit more in-depth, and touch on some stuff you can do with files holding all your sweet, sweet custom output formats.

Previously published at https://starkandwayne.com/blog/silly-kubectl-trick-2-listing-images/

