The US dollar gained against six major currencies, marking a three-week high. Fitch downgraded the US Government credit rating from AAA to AA+, citing probable fiscal challenges over the next three years. Tether Holdings Limited, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, reported a Q2 profit of $850 million, resulting in total excess reserves of $3.3 billion.