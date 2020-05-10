Should You Watch Tutorials To Become a Programmer

Tutorials are often the type of media that allows people to learn something the easiest way possible. Tutorials can be made about almost any topic because everything is easier to understand if there are both audio and video instead of just word that are wrote down.

These tutorials are especially popular in programming, but are they really that good? Should you even watch tutorials if you want to become a programmer? Let’s try to answer that!

Programming vs Anything Else

Although most people, who are beginners or they just don’t understand the principles, think that programming is something very difficult, and to learn it, you should follow some very complicated steps. Basically they think that the mindset of someone who is learning to code and how he or she is going to achieve that should be different from someone who is learning some other skill.

Let’s say that you want to learn to play football. What do you do? You probably take a ball outside and start practicing. You probably don’t what’s older football games to learn how to play, because that doesn’t make you a better player. The same principle can be applying in coding. You need to start coding (practicing). You don’t need to watch tutorials (football games).

But, although you’re coding (practicing), you don’t know everything at the beginning. So, what do you do, when you want to score goals better. You probably go on YouTube and watch a tutorial, and that’s a good practice. You should watch tutorials when you need certain information. You shouldn’t watch tutorials when you don’t actually need them. Coding is one of the few skills where people make that mistake. But most people think that that’s not a mistake, because that’s what they have been doing while they were going to school. Just think about it, the school is the only place where they teach you the skills that you currently don’t need. You should learn something when you actually need that, not to know it in the future, because you’ll forget it if you don’t actually practice, and you’ll need to learn it again.

When To Watch Tutorials

As I’ve said. There is no point in watching how to do something if you don’t actually do it. That’s why most people should take a break from coding tutorials. But, there are times when you actually need them to keep progressing. Let’s say that you need to make an app that generates a random number between 1 and 100. Is there any point in watching a tutorial for that if you don’t currently need it? Of course, no. So, now you need a solution for your problem, what do you do? You probably watch a tutorial or read an article that solves your problem. That’s a good use of tutorials.

Let’s get back to the tutorials.

So, tutorials and any other sources that you use to get information from as programmers should only be used when you actually need that information. You shouldn’t use that the way they teach you in schools. They say to learn something new when you don’t need it and don’t even know what can you do with it, because you’ll need it in the future. That results in lack of concentration and easily forget what you’ve learned, because you’re not actually interested in that, and when future comes, you’ll find out that you only remember few things and that you’ll need to learn most of that again.

Conclusion

