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Shift Left is Dead: Here's What Secure Product Teams Are Doing Instead

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byAmrit Pal Singh@singhamrit

Product Security Engineer

August 24th, 2025
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Amrit Pal Singh

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Amrit Pal Singh@singhamrit

Product Security Engineer

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programming#shift-left-security#secure-design-sprints#devsecops-strategy#product-security-lifecycle#runtime-security-monitoring#iac-security#security-debt-in-software#cloud-security-misconfigs

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