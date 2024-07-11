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Shaping the Future of Startup Funding with a New Hybrid Venture-Credit Model

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byTerryChoi@terrychoi

Investor | Entrepreneur | Philomath

July 11th, 2024
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TerryChoi@terrychoi

Investor | Entrepreneur | Philomath

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finance#venture-capital#venture-debt#venture-capital-funding#svb#funding-your-startup#global-startup-funding#andrey-lebedev#invest-in-startups

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