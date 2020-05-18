Seven Ways to Use AI for Market Research Reports

Only some decade ago, artificial intelligence looked like a breakthrough in the digital world that inspired both awe and concern about the future of robotics. Putting aside Siri, Alexa, and other smart speakers, now we apply many more AI-based technologies to our everyday routine. In the meantime, chatbots, visual recognition, and voice detection systems can help marketers do a job that has added stress to business sector executives for decades. Eventually, AI will be there to complete effective research reports for marketing specialists. Let’s find out how smart AI algorithms are going to do that.

1. Composing a report in a short and predictable time span

With human resources involved, a comprehensive marketing research project takes at least four weeks to complete. Evaluating and selecting the right data isn’t a fast procedure if you take into account the specifics of the marketing field and the possible limitations of data access. And of course, any other problems humans come across do little to speed up this process. If you need to write a custom research paper for college fast, ask a professional service to help with research paper writing online. If you require research for the business sector, make sure to involve AI in the process. With the help of currently available solutions, you can cut your research time to almost a week.

2. Analyzing the report

If AI techniques are capable of writing reports, they can certainly read them along with other materials essential for marketers. Though it takes a long time to conduct a business research project in the first place, your next step is to find someone to edit it and check the accuracy of the data. With the help of advanced algorithms, you can scan your project quickly and easily to detect any inconsistencies with already existing research. Machine analysis is much more accurate than the classical approaches, since you cannot even rely on the uniqueness of your own writing without double-checking it.

3. Collecting valuable data in real time

With the help of traditional research methods, you need to turn a large pool of data upside down in order to pick the sections you consider to be meaningful. The same process can be very different when machine learning is taking it on . Besides AI’s facility to search effectively, it is also a tool for collecting data from customers in real time. Chatbots compile sets of questions that only gather valuable information from respondents. In fact, smart machines are capable of working with any data that becomes accessible in the field. Therefore, researchers no longer need to worry about delivering irrelevant or outdated charts to business clients.

4. Selecting relevant materials

As a research specialist, you know that successfully digging through the scarce data available is not yet a victory in itself. You have to make sure your findings represent the correct figures and have considerable value to the business field in question. AI-based applications not only scan the web faster and better than any human researcher could but evaluate the data in terms of relevance. Is your information up to date? Where does it come from? How many other researchers have contributed to it or used it as a reference? These and many other points may become clear if you allow smart machines to aid you in your research.

5. Cutting fake news

On the one hand, we may consider fake news as low-quality data or information irrelevant to the research. However, misleading findings may often look trustworthy and worthy of further application. For a human researcher, it is often hard to tell fake news from the truth . AI applications are not fortune-tellers as well, but they can analyze the origins of the news faster and more thoroughly than marketing specialists. There are multiple aspects of high-quality data, and we are fortunate to have AI helping us determine what most of them are.

6. Decoding and structuring customers’ data

Behavioral predictions in the marketing sector may not be as unreliable as we think. AI tools are perfectly capable of helping companies understand their customers better through obtaining, decoding, and categorizing responses so that they are stored in the right place. Smart technology can now decode spoken language and keep surveys to help businesses plan their processes better. You always need to place behavioral predictions into your research report, so trust AI techniques with this task.

7. Putting creativity and innovation into the product

Obviously, marketing specialists can delegate their most difficult tasks to AI technology . At the very least, it will help them spare time and energy for other meaningful tasks, such as improving their product. Searches, analyses, and categorizations are the processes that any business can automate in order to increase their output. On the other hand, human resources need to concentrate on creating a product that will meet all the demands of their customers. Smart machines get involved in these innovative tasks as well. Still, it is ultimately we who are in charge of what is happening to our product and determining whether our customers get what they want.

There are many commercial activities for business people to concentrate on. Development, promotion, logistics, and the expansion of already available resources are tasks no large company can do without. Nevertheless, there are hundreds of minor processes that we can delegate to AI applications, and completing a business research project is precisely one such process.

