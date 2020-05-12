Seven Resources for Engineers To Become Better Technical Writers

Writing plays a crucial role in the work of an engineer. Young specialists first encounter the need to boost their writing skills while still being in college. No matter if you are studying history or engineering, you will inevitably face tons of written academic assignments. However, when it comes to the field of engineering, coping with college tasks is even harder as it requires having solid technical writing skills.

Apart from college, engineers are also facing technical writing at all further stages of their careers, for example, when writing documentation. Given all that, it is fair to say that writing for engineers is one of the most essential skills.

What is technical writing and how to master it? In this article, we have compiled a list of the best resources engineers can use to boost their writing skills!

Writing for Engineers: Top 7 Handy Resources

Although writing skills are among the most vital must-haves for modern engineers, honing those skills is never easy. Depending on at which point you currently are, it may take months or even years to finally master the art of technical writing. However, don’t get disappointed just yet, because, with these top 7 resources, you can boost your writing skills faster and easier:

Engineers’ Guide to Technical Writing

The first handy resource for engineers on our list is a book written by Kenneth G. Budinski. Although the book was released back in 2001, it is still relevant today. In the book, the author has compiled materials he used to prepare aspiring technicians and engineers to document their activities in a proper manner.

The Engineers’ Guide to Technical Writing is a comprehensive guide all engineers should find handy. It explains the essence of technical writing, explains the basics, and offers plenty of effective technical writing tips.

Google Developers

Google is a worldwide famous leader in the tech industry and there are quite a few reasons for that. It is a large scale company that stands for individuality, innovation, and quality. Given its leading position on the market and a huge pool of talents, Google, without any doubt, is a company you can learn a lot from. And the best part about it is that the company actually gives specialists a possibility to learn from their experience.

Google Developers is probably one of the best resources engineers can use to learn technical writing. At this platform, you can find two excellent tech writing courses available for free! Taking up Google’s courses, engineers and students can learn the basics of technical writing, hone their skills, and get an insight into more advanced topics. This is definitely a source you can benefit from!

Coursera

Probably all of you have heard of Coursera. It is one of the biggest (and also most successful) projects in the field of mass online education. The platform was founded by Stanford University computer science professors. The main purpose of the project is to gather some of the best materials, lectures, and courses provided by the world’s leading educational facilities on a wide variety of subjects and make them available to everyone.

The database of courses available on Coursera is being updated regularly and there are plenty of options on different topics. All you need is to look for the right course and join in!

EssayOnTime

If you are an engineering student, this would be a great source for you to keep at hand while studying. EssayOnTime is the best assignment writing service out there that boasts of flawless reputation and a large pool of expert writers. First of all, EssayOnTime can come in handy for dealing with your college papers quickly and easily. However, there is much more to it in terms of leveling up your own writing skills.

Ordering papers that are written by pro writers with many years of experience and MA or Ph.D. degrees in engineering, you can get clear examples of high-quality technical writing. Studying these examples, you can see what areas for improvement and gaps you have in your skills. besides, EssayOnTime features a great blog where you can find plenty of how-tos, guides, tips, and tricks on how to become a better writer yourself.

Writing for Science and Engineering

This is an online resource available at SJSU King Library. The resource focuses on the basics of technical writing. Using this source, engineers can learn how to write research proposals, literature reviews, journal papers, emails, design reports and other types of technical writing applied in the fields of science and engineering.

ASME

ASME or the American Society of Mechanical Engineers is a public organization in the field of engineering. The core mission of ASME is solving the problems associated with new specialists’ training in the fields of engineering and technology. Every year the organization holds dozens of conferences and also provides learning materials, books, magazines, and even courses to help young specialists develop.

On the official website of this organization, you can find a wide range of handy materials, including those focused on technical writing.

Udemy

Another handy resource for engineers is Udemy. The core idea behind this platform is pretty similar to Coursera - it brings together educational materials created by the best experts from various fields and makes them available to you. There are plenty of courses related to writing for engineers, so it is another good source to benefit from.

The Bottom Line

As you already know, writing has always been and still remains an essential element in the field of engineering. Therefore, to become a demanded specialist and survive in today’s highly-competitive market, one needs to possess strong technical writing skills.

The resources from this article include online sources, books, and courses, all created for engineers to help them grasp the idea of technical writing and hone their skills. Bookmark these sources if you are looking for ways to fill in those skill gaps you may have.

