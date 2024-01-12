Setting Up Stripe Payments Integration With Flutter

Hi! In this article I want to share my experience of setting up Stripe payments with Flutter. I’m working on a mobile app that should allow users to create tasks (such as cleaning, walking the dog, and others), and other users to respond to the tasks and be paid when the task will be finished. In short, there has to be a money transfer between users. The most popular and well-documented way to make payments is to use . But I didn’t find any articles that show how to store a bank card in Stripe, use it later, or transfer money from your bank card to another person’s card. All the information I found was related to discounted libraries or simply insecure. Stripe In this article, I want to show how I solved it and made payments with Stripe. There won’t be any Example project on GitHub at the end, but all methods are working and you can just copy them and use them if you need. Of course, you can handle my ideas in a better way, and if so, please write down your code in the comments. So, let’s start! Stripe account To be able to work with Stripe, the first thing you should do is to create an account, obviously. The platform will guide you through the process of filling in different kinds of information about who you are, but you can skip it for now and do it later. On the dashboard, select the section and find API Keys. Developer Securely store both — the and the keys in your app (I’m using the package), to communicate with Stripe API later. You may also notice that you work in test mode for now, so you can safely work with transactions. Publishable Secret dotenv Flutter integration The next step is to add Stripe to your app. You can do this by adding the package to your dependencies. flutter_stripe Then we have to prepare Stripe to use in our app. In the , add the following code: main.dart // The main function that kicks off the execution of the Flutter application.\nFuture<void> main() async {\n // Ensure that the Flutter app's widgets are initialized properly before running the app.\n WidgetsFlutterBinding.ensureInitialized();\n \n // Load environment variables from a .env file.\n await dotenv.load();\n \n // Set the Stripe publishable key from the loaded environment variables.\n Stripe.publishableKey = dotenv.env[Keys.stripePublicKey]!;\n \n // Set the Stripe merchant identifier for the app.\n Stripe.merchantIdentifier = 'merchant.flutter.stripe.appTitle';\n \n // Set the URL scheme for handling deep links related to Stripe payments.\n Stripe.urlScheme = 'flutterstripe';\n \n // Apply settings for the Stripe SDK.\n await Stripe.instance.applySettings();\n \n // Run the Flutter app with the provided App widget.\n runApp(App());\n} Now we are ready to use Stripe. But for some cases, we won’t be using SDK methods, but will write our own. Understanding the Stripe payment process The thing is that you can’t just get the bank card’s information and transfer it to the billing server with no encryption. It is unsafe, and you can lose money. So how does Stripe help us with this… In short, your Stripe account is the point where your users will transfer money and pay some fee for the service you provide. The users of your app in Stripe are called . You can find more about it . Customers here To create a object, we will write our own method that uses the : Customer http package // A function to create a customer in the Stripe payment system using the provided email.\nFuture<void> createCustomer({\n required String email,\n }) async {\n try {\n // Prepare the request body with the customer’s email.\n final body = <String, dynamic>{\n ‘email’: email,\n };\n\n // Make a POST request to the Stripe API to create a customer.\n final response = await http.post(\n Uri.parse(‘https://api.stripe.com/v1/customers’), // Stripe API endpoint for creating customers.\n headers: {\n ‘Authorization’: ‘Bearer ${dotenv.env[Keys.stripeSecretKey]}’, // Set the API key for authentication.\n ‘Content-Type’: ‘application/x-www-form-urlencoded’ // Set the request body content type.\n },\n body: body, // Include the request body in the POST request.\n );\n\n // Parse the response JSON and store the created customer data in ‘stripeCustomer’ variable.\n // 'stripeCustomer' is declared earlier.\n stripeCustomer = StripeCustomer.fromJson(\n json: json.decode(response.body),\n );\n } catch (err) {\n // If an error occurs during the process, throw an exception with the error message.\n throw Exception(err.toString());\n }\n } The official API’s response is encapsulated in our own class . The class itself code is as follows: StripeCustomer /// Represents a customer entity in the Stripe payment system.\nclass StripeCustomer {\n /// Unique identifier for the customer.\n final String id;\n\n /// Customer's balance, represented in cents.\n final int balance;\n\n /// Date and time when the customer was created.\n final DateTime created;\n\n /// Email address associated with the customer.\n final String email;\n\n /// Constructor to create a [StripeCustomer] object.\n StripeCustomer({\n required this.id,\n required this.balance,\n required this.created,\n required this.email,\n });\n\n /// Factory method to create a [StripeCustomer] object from JSON data.\n ///\n /// [json] - A Map containing the customer information in JSON format.\n /// Throws an exception if the required fields are missing or invalid in the [json].\n factory StripeCustomer.fromJson({\n required Map<String, dynamic> json,\n }) =>\n StripeCustomer(\n id: json['id'].toString(), \n balance: json['balance'].toString().toInt ~/ 100, \n created: DateTime.fromMicrosecondsSinceEpoch(int.parse(json['created'].toString())),\n email: json['email'].toString(),\n );\n} At this point, you can check your in Stripe’s dashboard. Customer At this point, we have prepared Stripe in our app and a method to create a object. Now let’s determine scenarios of payments in the app. Customer 1. Top-up a customer’s balance. In our app, the user’s payment can only be made at the point when the user needs to top-up his Stripe balance. The in Stripe has a balance property that stores the amount of funds. And to do this, we will use the flutter_stripe package’s methods. Customer To top-up the balance, we have to create a object. It can be done with the following code: Payment Intent /// Creates a payment intent.\n Future<Map<String, dynamic>> createPaymentIntent({\n required String amount,\n }) async {\n try {\n // Request body\n final body = <String, dynamic>{\n // The amount should be in cents\n 'amount': (int.parse(amount) * 100).toString(),\n 'currency': 'THB',\n \n // The Customer ID, which balance will be toped-up\n 'customer': stripeCustomer!.id,\n 'receipt_email': stripeCustomer!.email,\n };\n \n // Make post request to Stripe\n final response = await http.post(\n Uri.parse('https://api.stripe.com/v1/payment_intents'),\n headers: {\n 'Authorization': 'Bearer ${dotenv.env[Keys.stripeSecretKey]}',\n 'Content-Type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded'\n },\n body: body,\n );\n \n // Return the Map object\n return json.decode(response.body);\n } catch (err) {\n throw Exception(err.toString());\n }\n } Next, we need to initialize the Stripe payment sheet to complete the created . Do it with the following code: Payment Intent Future<void> initStripePayment({\n required int amount,\n}) async {\n // Create a payment intent, the method described above\n final paymentIntent = await createPaymentIntent(\n amount: (amount).toString(),\n );\n \n try {\n // Initialize Stripe payment sheet\n await Stripe.instance.initPaymentSheet(\n paymentSheetParameters: SetupPaymentSheetParameters(\n customerId: stripeCustomer!.id,\n paymentIntentClientSecret: paymentIntent['client_secret'], // Gotten from payment intent\n merchantDisplayName: 'MyCoolApp',\n ),\n );\n \n } on Exception catch (e) {\n log('initStripePayment() exception in PaymentStore: $e');\n topUpError = e.toString();\n paymentSheetInitialized = false;\n }\n} And now, we have to show the user a Stripe form to enter card credentials and proceed with the payment. This can be done with the following code: await Stripe.instance.presentPaymentSheet(); It will show the form to make the payment. After the payment is completed, the balance will remain unchanged. This is because the added funds to our app’s Stripe account, and now we have to create a to add funds to specific . This will be done with the following code: Customer’s Customer Customer Balance Transaction Customer Future<void> topUpBalance({\n required int amount,\n }) async {\n try {\n //Request body\n final body = <String, dynamic>{\n 'amount': (amount * 100).toInt().toString(),\n 'currency': 'thb',\n };\n\n //Make post request to Stripe\n final response = await http.post(\n Uri.parse(\n 'https://api.stripe.com/v1/customers/${stripeCustomer?.id}/balance_transactions',\n ),\n headers: {\n 'Authorization': 'Bearer ${dotenv.env[Keys.stripeSecretKey]}',\n 'Content-Type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded'\n },\n body: body,\n );\n \n } catch (err) {\n log('topUpBalance() exception in PaymentStore: $err');\n throw Exception(err.toString());\n }\n } After this action will be done the balance will be changed. Customer’s 2. Withdraw funds for app’s service. Now our user’s balance has enough funds to make payments in our app for the task responses. The Contractor selects a task in the app he wants to respond to. And to do this, he has to have enough funds in his Stripe balance. If there are enough funds, after he responds to the task, the specific amount of money will be withdrawn from his balance. If there are not enough funds, the user will be transferred to the top-up page (and again Stripe’s form will be shown). To withdraw funds from a balance, we will use the following method: Customer’s Future<void> withdrawCustomerBalance({\n required int amount,\n }) async {\n try {\n // Request body\n final body = <String, dynamic>{\n // Before this operation, we hae to be sure\n // that the `amount` is less or equal to `stripeCustomer!.balance`\n 'balance': ((stripeCustomer!.balance - amount) * 100).toInt().toString(),\n };\n\n // Make post request to Stripe\n final response = await http.post(\n Uri.parse(\n 'https://api.stripe.com/v1/customers/${stripeCustomer?.id}',\n ),\n headers: {\n 'Authorization': 'Bearer ${dotenv.env[Keys.stripeSecretKey]}',\n 'Content-Type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded'\n },\n body: body,\n );\n\n if (response.statusCode == 402) {\n withdrawError = json.decode(response.body)['error']['decline_code'].toString();\n }\n\n // Refresh the Stripe customer data\n await getStripeCustomer(\n email: stripeCustomer!.email,\n );\n } catch (err) {\n log('withdrawCustomerBalance() exception in PaymentStore: $err');\n throw Exception(err.toString());\n }\n } In other words, we just manually change the balance in Stripe. Customer’s Summary In the end, we have a method to top-up the user’s balance on the Stripe platform and a method to withdraw funds for the app’s service. Thanks for reading, hope this article will help someone. Any recommendations will be appreciated. If you found that I did things in the wrong way, please tell me about it. Also published . here