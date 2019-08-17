How to Set Up Your Own Personal VPN That's Cheaper and Faster in 5 Minutes

When I say fast and easy, I mean fast and easy. In fact, it's so easy that calling this piece a tutorial or a guide would make me feel uncomfortable. We'll call it a PSA instead.

If you're someone that is constantly using VPNs for whatever reason, chances are that you're overpaying for a shared network. A couple weeks ago I found out how easy it was to set up my own VPN using OpenVPN, and I've since cancelled all my third party subscriptions.

As someone involved with algorithmic trading systems, latency is everything to me.

I can't stress enough the difference in latency and speed from having my own private server. Either NordVPN (my previous VPN provider) is becoming too saturated, or having your own network really makes a noticeable difference.

To test whether it was just placebo or a real difference, I decided to run a latency check on a German NordVPN server and deployed my private server, also in Germany. The latency to my private server beat NordVPN's by a whopping 41% -- definitely not placebo.

"Oh but I don't have the technical skills required to set up my own VPN." Allow me to enlighten you how easy the process is using Vultr's One Click Deployment.

Time Required: 5 Minutes | Cost: $2.5 - $5 per month

Step 2. Once your accounts been created and everything is in order, go to the "Products" page and look for the "Deploy Server" button.

Step 3. Choose your server location. Depending on the location, the minimum may be $2.50 or $5 a month.

Step 4. Choose "Application" under "Server Type" and make sure it's set to OpenVPN. This will be the easiest and quickest way to get started - if you have any intentions of using the VPS for other purposes, there is nothing wrong with choosing a regular Ubuntu build and manually setting up OpenVPN.

Step 5. Server size - choose the cheapest option available, unless you plan on sharing the VPN with your family, employees, etc. No additional changes are needed, you can now skip directly to "Deploy Now."

Step 6. It will take a couple minutes for the VPS to fully initiate and become your VPN of choice. You will soon be presented with a page similar to this one:

Step 7. You're pretty much done! Follow the instructions on the page, which is fairly simple: log on to the page provided with the credentials provided. Then download OpenVPN Connect, and using the same credentials connect to your brand spankin' new personal VPN.

A cheaper, faster, and truly private VPN which you control -- what's stopping you?

