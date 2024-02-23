Setting Up MinIO With Quickwit

MinIO is frequently used to store data from logging, metrics and trace data whether it be ElasticSearch, OpenTelemetry, OpenSearch, OpenObserve or any of the other dozen or so great monitoring solutions. MinIO is more efficient when used with storage tiering, which decreases total cost of ownership for the data stored, plus you get the added benefits of writing data to MinIO that is
Quickwit and MinIO share a lot of the same principles. Quickwit is designed for sub-second search straight from object storage allowing true decoupled compute and storage. This means you can store your data on cheap commodity hardware, while MinIO handles the
In today's post we'll show you how to setup MinIO and Quickwit with a specific focus on
In a previous blog we discussed how to configure
root@aj-test-1:~# wget https://dl.min.io/server/minio/release/linux-amd64/archive/minio_20231120224007.0.0_amd64.deb -O minio.deb
root@aj-test-1:~# dpkg -i minio.deb
minio-user and
minio-user, respectively
root@aj-test-1:~# groupadd -r minio-user
root@aj-test-1:~# useradd -M -r -g minio-user minio-user
root@aj-test-1:~# mkdir /opt/minio
root@aj-test-1:~# chown minio-user:minio-user /opt/minio
root@aj-test-1:~# systemctl enable minio
root@aj-test-1:~# systemctl start minio
http://localhost:9001 or through mc admin
root@aj-test-1:~# wget https://dl.min.io/client/mc/release/linux-amd64/mc
root@aj-test-1:~# chmod +x mc
root@aj-test-1:~# mv mc /usr/local/bin/mc
root@aj-test-1:~# mc alias set local http://127.0.0.1:9000 minioadmin minioadmin
root@aj-test-1:~# mc admin info local
● 127.0.0.1:9000
Uptime: 5 minutes
Version: 2023-11-25T07:17:05Z
Network: 1/1 OK
Drives: 1/1 OK
Pool: 1
Pools:
1st, Erasure sets: 1, Disks per erasure set: 1
1 drive online, 0 drives offline
If you see messages similar to these, you can be assured that MinIO has started. Now we’ll create a bucket and later some objects using Quickwit.
root@aj-test-1:~# mc mb local/quickwit
Bucket created successfully `local/quickwit`.
Now we are ready to install Quickwit and configure it with MinIO as the backend.
The Quickwit installer automatically picks the correct binary archive for your environment and then downloads and unpacks it in your working directory. In this case since we are running Ubuntu it will install packages related to that OS but it supports all the popular distributions.
curl -L https://install.quickwit.io | sh
cd ./quickwit-v*/
./quickwit --version
Curl the configuration file and let's modify it to add the MinIO bits.
curl -o quickwit.yaml
https://github.com/quickwit-oss/quickwit/blob/main/config/quickwit.yaml
Open the yaml and first add the credentials to configure MinIO
storage:
s3:
flavor: minio
access_key_id: minioadmin
secret_access_key: minioadmin
endpoint: http://127.0.0.1:9000
Next we’ll add the Storage and Metadata store configurations
default_index_root_uri: s3://quickwit/indexes
metastore_uri: s3://quickwit/indexes
Once the above configurations are set in the YAML, save it and close. In order to use it set it as an environment variable and run the service
export QW_CONFIG=./quickwit.yaml
./quickwit run
We can check if its working by browsing the UI at
http://localhost:7280 or doing a GET
curl http://localhost:7280/api/v1/version
Let's create an index configured to receive Stackoverflow posts. You need to create an index configured with a YAML to map your input documents to your index fields and whether these fields should be stored and indexed.
curl -o stackoverflow-index-config.yaml
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/quickwit-oss/quickwit/v0.6.4/config/tutorials/stackoverflow/index-config.yaml
Once the index is downloaded create it
./quickwit index create --index-config ./stackoverflow-index-config.yaml
To hydrate the index we just created, we’ll download a sample of the first 10,000 Stackoverflow posts and then feed this data into Quickwit which will store it on MinIO in the backend.
curl -O https://quickwit-datasets-public.s3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow.posts.transformed-10000.json
./quickwit index ingest --index stackoverflow --input-path stackoverflow.posts.transformed-10000.json --force
As soon as the ingest command finishes you can start querying data by using the
search command
./quickwit index search --index stackoverflow --query "search AND engine"
You can use more advanced features such as aggregations like the following query to find the most popular tags used on the questions in this dataset
curl -XPOST "http://localhost:7280/api/v1/stackoverflow/search" -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{
"query": "type:question",
"max_hits": 0,
"aggs": {
"foo": {
"terms":{
"field":"tags",
"size": 10
}
}
}
}'
MinIO is the right choice for Quickwit because of its industry-leading performance and scalability. MinIO’s combination of scalability and high-performance puts every data-intensive workload, not just Quickwit, within reach. MinIO is capable of tremendous performance - a
By storing the data in MinIO, Quickwit can be used as a Grafana datasource for achieving fast visibility into the operations of your application. You can see patterns and set alerts in Grafana's graphical interface that would allow you to run historical analysis and act on anomalies based on certain thresholds. For example, you might want to check for trends or bottlenecks and try to identify patterns in workload type during a specific time of the day.
Got questions? Want to get started? Reach out to us on
