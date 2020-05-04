Set up Jenkins CI in Docker Container & Run Your Tests Inside Their Own Container [A How-To Guide]

Stop fiddling with Apache configuration start developing for WordPress
A Dev Ops assistant from Denmark.
Dockerfile_jenkins_setup
FROM jenkins/jenkins:lts
USER root
RUN apt-get update && \
apt-get -y install apt-transport-https \
ca-certificates \
curl \
gnupg2 \
software-properties-common && \
curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/$(. /etc/os-release; echo "$ID")/gpg > /tmp/dkey; apt-key add /tmp/dkey && \
add-apt-repository \
"deb [arch=amd64] https://download.docker.com/linux/$(. /etc/os-release; echo "$ID") \
$(lsb_release -cs) \
stable" && \
apt-get update && \
apt-get -y install docker-ce
RUN apt-get install -y docker-ce
RUN usermod -a -G docker jenkins
USER jenkins
docker build -f DockerfileJenkinsSetup -t gustavoapolinario/jenkins-docker .
docker run -d -p 8080:8080 \
-v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
-v /var/jenkins_home:/var/jenkins_home \ # Optional
--name Jenkins_Docker gustavoapolinario/jenkins-docker
# One line:
docker run -d -p 8080:8080 -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock -v /var/jenkins_home:/var/jenkins_home --name Jenkins_Docker gustavoapolinario/jenkins-docker
docker exec Jenkins_Docker cat /var/jenkins_home/secrets/initialAdminPassword
npm test
const express = require("express");
const app = express();
const port = process.env.PORT || 3000;
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.status(200);
res.send("Cool beans");
});
app.listen(port, () => {
console.log(`App is up and listening on port ${port}`);
});
module.exports = app;
FROM node:latest
ENV PROJECTDIR /nodeApp
WORKDIR $PROJECTDIR
COPY package*.json ./
RUN npm install
COPY . .
EXPOSE 3000
CMD ["npm", "start"]
environment variable that we defined earlier. Then it copies everything from that directory into our workspace. This is not always necessary, and we could just run the tests directly with the files from the repository, but I like doing it because the project directory might look different depending on what you specified in your Dockerfile.
PROJECTDIR
pipeline {
environment {
// This registry is important for removing the image after the tests
registry = "yourname/nodeapp"
}
agent any
stages {
stage("Test") {
steps {
script {
// Building the Docker image
dockerImage = docker.build registry + ":$BUILD_NUMBER"
try {
dockerImage.inside() {
// Extracting the PROJECTDIR environment variable from inside the container
def PROJECTDIR = sh(script: 'echo \$PROJECTDIR', returnStdout: true).trim()
// Copying the project into our workspace
sh "cp -r '$PROJECTDIR' '$WORKSPACE'"
// Running the tests inside the new directory
dir("$WORKSPACE$PROJECTDIR") {
sh "npm test"
}
}
} finally {
// Removing the docker image
sh "docker rmi $registry:$BUILD_NUMBER"
}
}
}
}
}
}
docker exec --user root Jenkins_Docker groupmod -g `cut -d: -f3 < <(getent group docker)` docker
docker restart Jenkins_Docker